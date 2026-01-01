Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji Assures Sustenance Of Rapid Devt

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has declared 2026 as a year of unlimited opportunities for the government and people of the state, promising to sustain the rapid development being witnessed across all sectors.

Oyebanji, in his statewide broadcast to mark the New Year, which was aired across all radio and television stations in the state, noted that Ekiti under his watch has made remarkable progress with the completion of key projects and execution of life-changing programmes and policies.

The Governor expressed appreciation to God and the people of the state for what he described as “remarkable achievements of 2025”, assuring that his administration will expand on the current achievements and set higher bars in the New Year.

He expressed delight that Ekiti witnessed socio-political stability, improved security and economic prosperity in 2025 in spite of numerous challenges that daily confronted the government and the people of the state expressing his readiness to build on the strides already recorded.

The Governor acknowledged the tremendous support he had received from the people of the state noting that “In spite of the challenges that come with being a leader, their generosity of spirit, consistent prayers and remarkable cooperation have always been an easing balm that has made our job easier.”

Oyebanji expressed delight that he was able to fulfill the promise to complete ongoing projects in the state, said both inherited and new ones started by his administration, some of which are still ongoing, would be delivered before the expiry of his current term of office.

Acknowledging the importance of security of lives and property, Oyebanji described the citizen’s security as his number one priority.

He enjoined all political stakeholders to be civil and maintain peace as the state holds governorship election in June this year, while promising to ensure a political arena that is devoid of intimidation and activities that could trigger violence.

The Governor said: “Let me assure all Ekiti people that your security remains our number one priority. I am well aware of your concerns about the security of our State in the light of what is happening in our neighbouring States.

But rest assured that we are very deliberate, proactive and strategic in the security of our State. By God’s grace, Ekiti will continue to know peace.

“Similarly, I want to register my appreciation to all the political stakeholders in the State for the maturity with which we are playing our electoral politics.

“I want to call on all interested parties, that as we go to the poll in June for the governorship election, we should do everything possible not to undermine the security of the State.

“On my part as the incumbent Governor and candidate of the APC, I want to assure you that I will ensure the political arena is free of intimidation and unhealthy political activities that can potentially ignite violence. I urge all party leaders and candidates to toe the same line.”

While basking in the joy of the successful completion of the state airport project and the commencement of commercial flights from the facility, Oyebanji promised to ensure that work on the Ijigbo-Okeyinmi flyover is completed while work on the second phase of the ring road project will commence.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate all of us on the successful completion of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport and the commencement of commercial flights about twenty days ago.

“With the airport now operating, our State is open to more economic growth through investment opportunity, tourism development and export potential.

“In the current year, we will accelerate work on the 2nd overhead bridge ongoing in Ado Ekiti. The the first phase of the Ring Road project has been completed and commissioned. It is our hope that the second phase will commence soon.

“Similarly, the year 2026 will witness massive township road construction and rehabilitation. As it has been indicated in the budget for the year, we will be embarking on a large scale road rehabilitation projects across the local government areas and communities,” he said.

Oyebanji spoke of the intent of his administration to invest more in infrastructure, overhaul of the health sector, more rural development, more attention to the education sector, investment in youth commercial agriculture to create more jobs and boost food security on the strength of the recent distribution of N1.4 billion, as profit for the year to the participating youths in the Bring-Back-the Youths-in Agriculture project.

The Governor hailed President Bola Tinubu for the tremendous support of the Federal Government for Ekiti State showing specially gratitude for the presidential approval for immediate re-construction of the Itawure-Aramoko-Ado road as the contractor has moved to site while also extending his appreciation to the Federal Government and its agencies in Ekiti for their cooperation.

He also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly members led by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Ekiti State House of Assembly members, State Executive Council, serving and former political office holders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders for their contribution to the growth of the state under his watch.

Oyebanji concluded: “As I end this first New Year address, I want to once again thank our traditional, religious and community leaders for the critical roles they play at all times.

“I would like to continue to solicit your support and cooperation in the New Year. I thank everyone who has been of help in the past, just as we look forward to more opportunities for support and cooperation in year 2026.”