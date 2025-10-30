Ekiti 2026: Owolabi Lauds Party Over Consensus Adoption

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Dare Owolabi, has commended the leadership of the party for adopting the consensus mode that produced Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) as the APC governorship candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Owolabi, a senatorial hopeful for the Ekiti North Senatorial District, gave the commendation on Thursday while hosting party leaders and members to a grand reception at his residence in Odo Oro-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area, to celebrate Governor Oyebanji’s affirmation as the APC flag bearer for the forthcoming poll.

The event, attended by a large crowd of APC members and supporters, was marked by jubilation and victory songs as party faithful celebrated what they described as a “unifying decision” by the APC.

Speaking at the occasion, Owolabi — a philanthropist and community leader — described the consensus process as a reflection of internal democracy and unity within the party, adding that it has positioned the APC for a resounding victory in the 2026 governorship election.

He said:

“Governor Oyebanji’s emergence is a testament to his outstanding performance and exemplary leadership style. His achievements have taken Ekiti to greater heights, and the party’s decision to support him for a second term is well-deserved.”

Owolabi urged party members across the state to sustain their support for the governor’s developmental agenda, emphasizing that collective loyalty and cooperation were vital to ensuring continued progress in Ekiti State.

He also called on Governor Oyebanji to continue fostering inclusiveness and reconciliation within the APC.

“Now more than ever, this is the time for His Excellency to show that he remains the quintessential father of all by extending his open arms to everyone in the party,” he said.

Addressing those who had earlier shown interest in the governorship ticket, Owolabi appealed for unity and loyalty, stressing that the party’s collective interest must come before individual ambitions.

“This is the time everyone must demonstrate commitment and uphold the values that make APC a family. The party comes first before personal aspirations,” he said.

The APC stalwart also encouraged citizens to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing them as essential tools for civic engagement and political empowerment.

Owolabi expressed appreciation to his supporters under the Irawo Owuro Project for their steadfast dedication, assuring them of sustained progress as the movement continues to advance.

“I remain grateful to all my supporters for their unwavering commitment. Together, we will continue to work for the unity, progress, and victory of our great party,” he said.