New Telegraph

November 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ekiti 2026: Oluyede…

Ekiti 2026: Oluyede Emerges PDP Guber Candidate

A medical practitioner, Dr Wole Oluyede, has emerged the winner of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary held in Ado Ekiti at the weekend.

The election was conducted with heavy security and under peaceful atmosphere. The poll, which commenced around 10.30pm last Saturday night was concluded at exactly 1.49am yesterday.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and Lawmaker representing Gombe North Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo declared Oluyede as winner. Oluyede, at the primary polled 279 votes to defeat Funso Ayeni, who scored 239 votes, and Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, 17 votes.

The fourth aspirant, Otunba Olugbenga Peter Obafemi, stepped down for Oluyede before the commencement of the votes. The decision was reportedly based on agreement between the two contestants.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria’s Varsities Well Equipped To Attract Foreign Students –Jarigbe
Read Next

Experts Seek Inter-Varsity Synergy To Access National Research Funds