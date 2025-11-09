Dr Wole Oluyede, a renowned physician and businessman, has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2026 election in Ekiti State.

The New Telegraph reports that Oluyede won the ticket after polling 279 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Funsho Ayeni, who polled 239 votes, while the only female aspirant in the race, Funmi Oguns, received 17 votes.

The tight-contested primary election was held on Saturday at the Vino Event Centre, Elemi, along Afao Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies who ensured a peaceful conduct of the poll.

Accreditation of delegates began around 6:00 pm, with voting extending late into the night and concluding in the early hours of Sunday.

Delegates from the 16 local government areas participated in the exercise, which party observers described as orderly and credible despite the long hours.

Oluyede is an Australia-based medical doctor who has practised across several continents—including the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia—amassing vast international experience and networks over the years.

In his acceptance speech, Oluyede expressed gratitude to his supporters, party leaders, and faithful members whose commitment and resilience, he said, made his victory possible.

He dedicated the triumph to all members of the PDP, assuring them that there would be no losers in the contest but “partners in progress and champions of democracy.”

“I thank every member of our great party who believed in the process and in the vision we share for a greater Ekiti,” Oluyede said.

“Together, we have demonstrated that internal democracy is alive and thriving in the PDP in Ekiti State. There are no losers here—only partners working toward a common goal.”

He commended the conduct of the primary election, describing it as competitive, transparent, and fair, and hailed the spirit of maturity displayed by the aspirants.

The PDP flag bearer also appreciated the factional National Chairman of the Party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for unwavering support and commitment to fairness and transparency in the process.

Oluyede further extended gratitude to the Southwest leaders of the PDP, especially Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, for ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants throughout the exercise.

He also saluted his fellow aspirants for their forthrightness and maturity during the primary, noting that their conduct strengthened faith in the party’s democratic process.

“With this victory, I assure Ekiti people that true change is coming,” he declared. “The journey has just begun, and together, we will build a state that reflects the hopes and aspirations of our people.”