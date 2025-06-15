Ekiti 2026: NULGE Drums Support For Oyebanji’s Second Term

Share

The national leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared its support for the re-election of Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Citing the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare and grassroots development, NULGE described Oyebanji as “an exceptional leader and a shining example among Nigeria’s governors,” particularly for his consistent support for local government employees in the state.

In an appreciation letter dated June 11, 2025, and addressed to the governor, NULGE President General, Comrade Aliyu Haruna Kankara, commended Oyebanji’s administration for prioritizing the welfare of council workers.

The letter was made available to Sunday Telegraph by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

According to the union, Oyebanji has shown unprecedented dedication to improving the lives of local government workers by ensuring the prompt payment of salaries and arrears, regular promotions, and the provision of incentives that have enhanced service delivery.

“We are pleased with the appointment of three NULGE members as Permanent Secretaries, seven as Executive Secretaries, and many as Heads of Local Government Administration,” the letter read. “These appointments reflect your inclusive approach and recognition of the competence of grassroots personnel.”

The union also applauded the governor’s approval of an additional ₦100 million for the Local Government Staff Loans Board, following an earlier recapitalization of ₦200 million. According to Kankara, this gesture has empowered staff to pursue personal development goals, including home and car ownership.

“We are grateful for your consistent efforts in addressing the needs of pensioners, particularly through increased gratuity allocations, and for fulfilling your campaign promises across various sectors,” he added.

NULGE further hailed Oyebanji’s resolution of the long-standing issues surrounding the CONHESS and CONMESS salary structures, including the payment of 100 percent arrears in the health sector—a resolution that came after 13 years of agitation.

Kankara also acknowledged the governor’s directive to commence the 2024/2025 promotion exercise, describing it as a crucial step toward career progression and improved efficiency in grassroots administration.

The union lauded the provision of 49 Toyota Corolla cars for Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs) in the LGAs and LCDAs, as well as a new Toyota Hiace bus for the Ekiti State NULGE chapter, as a major intervention to ease mobility challenges faced by council management staff.

“As the gubernatorial election approaches, we stand by Your Excellency and celebrate the positive reforms you have institutionalized, which have significantly impacted our members and the local government system in Ekiti State,” Kankara stated.

