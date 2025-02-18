Ekiti 2026: My Endorsement By Stakeholders Historic, Says Oyebanji

Share

Leaders and relevant political stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti Central Senatorial District yesterday converged on Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital to endorse Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term.

The stakeholders stated that the outstanding performances of the governor informed the endorsement. The endorsement comes as Oyebanji expressed readiness to face competition ahead of the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor described the endorsement as a historic moment, propelled by the support of the party leaders. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the availability of resources to all states for him to have a functional administration and be able to execute commendable projects.

Oyebanji said: “We are grateful for this honor; we are touched by this endorsement. I don’t know what to say other than to bless you from the bottom of my heart.

“What is happening today is historic. I thank the party leaders for giving us this platform, and I also thank President Tinubu because, without his support, these achievements would not have been possible. “It is his reforms that have made resources available to the state for us to utilize.

