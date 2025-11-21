Ekiti 2026: My Emergence As PDP Flag Bearer Not Affected By National Crisis –Oluyede

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has declared that the crisis rocking the main opposition party at the centre is not a stumbling block to his emergence as the candidate in next year’s governorship election in the state.

Oluyede hinged this on the basis that his electoral victory lies on the support of Ekiti voters urging the electorates to vote for the PDP in order to dislodge the ruling All Progressives congress (APC) from power.

He flayed former Governor Ayodele Fayose, saying the party won’t allow him to destroy the structure being built by the leaders to ensure PDP wins 2026 governorship election in Ekiti.

The PDP candidate stated this while addressing journalists after the party’s Stakeholders’ Meeting in Ado-Ekiti. He described the expulsion of Fayose by the factional group of the PDP from the party as ‘Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish’, calling on Fayose to take responsibility for the role he played in weakening PDP over the past three years.

The party candidate added that PDP in Ekiti has remained intact, united and stronger than before, despite Fayose’s deviances. He said: “Parties always have issues anywhere in the world, that’s why they are called political parties but I have no issues with the national crisis.

“I am not running for national office; all I need is Ekiti people behind me and that’s what we are going to get. “If you have been a leader for eight years and people depend on you, you shouldn’t sell them short. He (Fayose) has a choice, he can come back, and we will welcome him.