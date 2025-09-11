Ekiti 2026: Massive Support As Oyebanji Submits APC Nomination Form

…As ex-govs, NASS members, others converge in Secretariat for massive support

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday submitted his Nomination form for the 2026 governorship election at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Oyebanji was accompanied by an unprecedented number of state and national leaders, elected officials and critical stakeholders in the State.

Governor Oyebanji, who arrived at the national secretariat of the party at 2.15 pm, in the company of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and the first civilian Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, went straight to the office of the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and thereafter submitted the nomination form.

Political leaders and stakeholders at the APC Secretariat at the event include: four former Deputy Governors of the state- Chief Paul Alabi; Surv, Abiodun Aluko; Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Prof Modupe Adelabu, as well as all the nine current members of the National Assembly from Ekiti.

Also at the APC Secretariat was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2022 governorship election, Hon Bisi Kolawole, who led members of the political family of former Governor Ayodele Fayose to solidarize with Governor Oyebanji at the event.

Also present were all members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribatise; members of the state executive council, all chairmen of the 16 local government and 22 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs); former members of National Assembly, appointees of the President from Ekiti; leaders of Organised labour in the State, representatives of students body, youths and women, members of APC Elders Forum as well as members of Alumni Association of Ekiti State university (the Governor’s alma mater).

The First Civilian Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, spoke on behalf of all former Governors of the State at a brief ceremony at the party secretariat, while Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele, spoke on behalf of National Assembly members.

Governor Oyebanji, while addressing the gathering, which included the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, Dr. D.I. Kekemenke; National Secretary, Senator Bashiru Ajibola and other NWC and NEC members, urged the national leadership of the APC to align with the wishes of the people of Ekiti State to halt the trend of instability of governance and policies.

The Ekiti Governor said the inability of any political party to produce a governor for a stretch of two terms in office has become a stain and a jinx that must be broken in order for the State to witness more rapid development and stability that will make it a model in Nigeria.

Oyebanji said God had divinely ordained him to be the one to break the jinx of a single term in office in the state, adding that the unprecedented massive support he enjoys from Ekiti Stakeholders across board is an indication that it is doable.

The Governor, who also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for Ekiti, rallied the party’s leadership to support the continuation of the current wave of development under the President’s leadership in order to lay the foundation for victory in the next presidential election.

He said, “You have listened to what the Ekiti people have said. I have nothing more to add. But I want to say something here. Since the creation of Ekiti State, no governor has done two terms at a stretch, and Ekiti people have come here to remove this reproach. We don’t want this stain to remain; we don’t want the gains we have made in our state to be reversed.

The only thing that stands against the development of Ekiti State is this come-and-go thing, and I have the divine mandate to break this jinx.”

While urging the national leadership of the party to instil discipline in members, especially aspirants and their supporters, the Governor also pledged to subject himself to the regulations of the primary election to ensure a peaceful and successful conduct.

The Governor praised the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for his statesmanship and support for his administration in the last three years. He also hailed other National Assembly members and state party leaders for their cooperation.

Adebayo in his address, described Oyebanji as a trustworthy and reliable protégé, stressing that the Governor has been very consistent in contributing to the development of the state in personal and official capacities, adding that his contribution has enriched the growth of the State.

Senate Leader Bamidele assured that Oyebanji will record an overwhelming victory at the APC primary and the main election because major power blocs cutting across political parties are supporting his aspiration.

“Governor Oyebanji now enjoys the support of Ex-Governor Fayose’s structure, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, who has just crossed over to APC and another former Governor, Oni, who was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship poll, who is now in APC.

The APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Eneukwu, pledged the readiness of the party to conduct a free, fair and transparent governorship primary in Ekiti, come October 27th, promising that the party will elect a candidate that is well acceptable to the people.

He hailed the leadership style of Oyebanji, which he said has made the party an attractive political brand in Ekiti. He also described the Governor as a man after the hearts of the people of the state.