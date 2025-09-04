Ekiti 2026: LG Workers Donate N10m To Oyebanji’s Re-Election Campaign

Workers in Ekiti State Local Government Councils, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), have donated ₦10 million to support the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The cheque was presented to the governor on Thursday during a meeting with Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs), and Directors across the 16 Local Government Councils and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the cheque, NULGE President, Mr. Oluseyi Olatunde, said the contribution demonstrated the workers’ “unshaken confidence” in Oyebanji’s leadership and their resolve to ensure he secures a second term.

Describing Oyebanji’s tenure as “a golden era” for workers, Olatunde commended the governor for transforming the fortunes of local government employees and restoring dignity to the service. He listed achievements including the payment of five months’ salary arrears, settlement of gratuity arrears, implementation of a ₦70,000 minimum wage, payment of leave bonuses, regular remittance of deductions, construction of an ultra-modern office complex, and elevation of local government officers to Permanent Secretaries.

“Governor Oyebanji is the answer to Ekiti people’s prayers. Workers will not allow anyone to truncate the pace of development currently being enjoyed in the state,” Olatunde declared.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Alaba Abejide, hailed the governor for repositioning the local government system, noting that his leadership style has boosted efficiency and confidence.

He assured that local government workers would repay his “impactful administration” with votes, while urging them to mobilize residents to update their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

In his response, Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude for the workers’ support, promising that his government would continue to prioritize their welfare, strengthen service delivery, and accelerate development. He said the overwhelming backing from workers and citizens alike gives him confidence of victory in next year’s election.

He also cautioned against misinformation on social media aimed at discrediting his performance and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the President has been supportive of Ekiti State.

The governor further urged council workers to intensify PVC mobilization across the state.

Also in attendance were Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo; Special Adviser on Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun; and Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.