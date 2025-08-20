Ekiti 2026: I Was Sacked By Oyebanji For Supporting Ojo, Says Olumide

The former Chairman, Ekiti State Microcredit and Enterprise Development Agency, Akogun Abayomi Olumide, who was recently sacked by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has alleged that he was removed for supporting a governorship aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo, ahead of the 2026 Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Last Saturday, Oyebanji announced Olumide’s sack as the chairman of the agency “for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.” But Olumide, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said his removal was politically-motivated and hinged it on “refusal to align with Oyebanji” for the 2026 election.

The sacked Ekiti State Microcredit Agency boss urged the residents of Ekiti State to ignore the claims of the state’s governor that he was sacked for corruption, saying he remains committed to his political conviction, adding that Ojo’s candidacy represents hope for Ekiti people. Olumide explains further on the corruption allegation against him: “The CBN said the agency should recover funds amounting to ₦1.6 billion.