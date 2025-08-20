Ekiti 2026: Get Ready To Exit Power, PDP Aspirant Tells Oyebanji

The Ekiti State governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Wole Oluyede, in the 2026 gubernatorial election, has urged the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to prepare to leave the office by next year.

Oluyede declared that the PDP would defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), with massive votes during the election.

The governorship aspirant spoke on Wednesday in his ward at Ugele Aroku, Ikere Ekiti, when he formally declared his intention for the governorship ambition in the state.

The event witnessed a massive turnout in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Speaking with journalists, Oluyede decried the deplorable condition of roads across the state, saying the incumbent government under Governor Biodun Oyebanji has not put any physical structure in place to make transportation easy for its residents.

The aspirant, who also condemned the weak infrastructural development in the state, stated that PDP in Ekiti is alive and ready to challenge any political force and claim victory in come 2026 Guber poll.

Oluyede promised to make use of every connection within his reach to make Ekiti better if elected as governor, adding that his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the state remains unshakable.

He urged the party members and Ikere Ekiti residents to get their Voter’s card, describing it as the only weapon to fight against political dispensation in the state and kick them out of power.

Oluyede said,” Oyebanji has tried, but we’ll send him back to Ikogosi. I’ve always said one thing: the only reason Wole Oluyede will run for office in Ekiti is because nothing works. Can anybody truly say their lives are better today than they were four years ago? I don’t know anybody who can say that.

“Four years ago, the roads were better. People were happier. Their lives were better, but what have we had? Four wasted years. That is the only reason I’m running, to make life better for our people.

“This is my homestead. The first time I came here was in 1970. I was about seven years old then, and sadly, I can’t see any real change since then. Nobody has even changed their rooftops. That is how bad it is.

“There’s no running water, no tarred roads. Houses are collapsing; is that what we call growth? Is that a sign of progress? That is why I am running, and I will keep running until things get better.

“Every party has people leaving; that is politics. Political parties are free entry and free exit. If you disagree, you leave.

“But PDP is very much alive in Ekiti. I remember some people saying a few months ago that PDP is dead. Does it look like a dead party now? I told them, you should be careful of a deep, sitting or moving stream, you don’t know how deep it is.

“Our party in Ekiti has no problem. The people who have left PDP are those who couldn’t find their footing. There are very few, and we know them. It doesn’t shake the foundation of PDP.

“I hereby declare my intention to run. PDP’s presence in Ekiti is clear; the deaf can hear, the blind can see. We’ll get to Oke-Ayaba in 2026. Ikere is ready to take its rightful place in Ekiti politics”.

A former Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, who appreciated the political leaders and supporters at the gathering, solicited support for the actualisation of the political ambition of the aspirant “for the benefit of the state at large.”