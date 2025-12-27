Ekiti 2026: Fayemi Urges Sustained Mobilization For Oyebanji’s Re-Election

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to step up their mobilisation for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election for a second term, despite weak opposition in the state.

Dr Fayemi gave the charge during the annual get-together of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, held at his Isan-Ekiti country home on Friday, stressing that victory at the polls requires sustained hard work, unity and strategic grassroots engagement across all wards and local government areas.

The former Governor noted that while the current administration has recorded notable achievements, party members must not be complacent, adding that strong performance in governance must be complemented with effective political mobilisation to secure re-election.

Fayemi, who admitted that Governor Oyebanji’s superlative performance in the last three years had weakened opposition parties and almost made Ekiti a one-party state, said that despite this, concerted efforts must be made so as to make the June 20, 2026 victory a resounding one.

He urged party faithful to close ranks, intensify door-to-door campaigns and continue to project the achievements of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Administration, describing the Governor as a steady and people-oriented leader, who is committed to the development of Ekiti State.

Fayemi further called on party members to remain focused, disciplined and peaceful in their engagements, expressing confidence that with collective effort and vigilance, the APC would record another resounding victory at the next governorship election in the state.

He said “I just want to thank the leadership of the party because when I said as for me and my family we are for Governor Oyebanji, you all queue behind me and I also thank you for supporting the Governor but it’s not yet enough, where we are going now is the real business and I don’t want us to be complacent that we do not have opposition.

“We must redouble our efforts, even if Governor Oyebanji is the only one on the ballot on June 20, 2026 (which I know is not ), don’t let us underrate any party. Let’s go to the poll with all the energy and mobilisation we can muster and make the victory a resounding one”.

Governor Oyebanji, in his remarks at the event, expressed his gratitude to the former Governor and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their continued support and guidance ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Governor Oyebanji said the party must approach the election as a united front, stressing that cohesion, loyalty and collective responsibility among members remain critical to sustaining the gains recorded by his administration and securing victory at the polls.

Oyebanji emphasised that the APC must demonstrate strength through peaceful mobilisation, effective grassroots engagement and issue-based campaigns, noting that unity within the party would send a strong signal of confidence and readiness to the electorate.

“Well, I don’t have much to say. I adopt everything as said by our leader. I will just thank God for what He has done for us in Ekiti and also thank our leader and the leadership of the party. I know that there is nobody today in Ekiti who is not proud of our party.

” Governor Fayemi said something that I want us to think about, that we should channel all the strength we have as a party to the June gubernatorial election. God has delivered us from the crisis of primaries, let’s approach the June 20, 2026, election with all the energy we have conserved, all the mobilisation and as a united front and demonstrate to them that this state belongs to us”, he added.

Other speakers, including the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, Senate Spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, and State APC Chairman, Barrister Sola Elesin, hailed the Oyebanji-led administration for the impact it has made in the lives of the people in the last three years, a development they said had increased the fortune of the party in Ekiti.

Also at the event were the wife of the former Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, members of the National and State Assembly, Ekiti APC Chairman, council chairmen, councillors and chairmen of Ward and local government chapters of the party, among others.