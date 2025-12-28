Ekiti 2026: Fayemi Urges Sustained Mobilisation For Oyebanji’s Re-election

The Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to step up their mobilisation for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election for a second term, despite weak opposition in the state.

Dr Fayemi gave the charge during the annual get together of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, held at his Isan-Ekiti country home on Friday, stressing that victory at the polls requires sustained hard work, unity and strategic grassroots engagement across all wards and local government areas.

The former Governor noted that while the current administration has recorded notable achievements, party members must not be complacent, adding that strong performance in governance must be complemented with effective political mobilisation to secure re-election.

Fayemi, who admitted that Governor Oyebanji’s superlative performance in the last three years had weakened opposition parties and almost made Ekiti a one-party state, said in spite of this, concerted efforts must be made to make the June 20, 2026, victory a resounding one.

He urged party faithful to close ranks, intensify door-to-door campaigns and continue to project the achievements of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Administration, describing the Governor as a steady and people-oriented leader, who is committed to the development of Ekiti State.

Fayemi further called on party members to remain focused, disciplined and peaceful in their engagements, expressing confidence that with collective effort and vigilance, the APC would record another resounding victory at the next governorship election in the state.

He said “I just want to thank the leadership of the party because when I said as for me and my family we are for Governor Oyebanji, you all queue behind me and I also thank you for supporting the Governor but it’s not yet enough, where we are going now is the real business and I don’t want us to be complacent that we do not have opposition.