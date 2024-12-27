Ekiti 2026: Fayemi Cautions Against Leadership Caucus

Share

…declares No automatic Ticket for Lawnakers

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has warned some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state against forming any caucus that is not in tandem with the constitution of the ruling party.

The former governor highlighted the efforts he solely made to achieve the governorship ambition of the current governor, Biodun Oyebanji in 2022, which he said some party members kicked against, while the then opponents now turned back to be clamouring for Oyebanji’s second term ambition.

Fayemi stated that those sets of people are hellbent on generating a crisis between him and his successor, saying the crisis is the source of their benefits.

The former governor spoke on Thursday in his country home, Isan Ekiti during the APC stakeholders meeting.

Fayemi also signalled to both Federal and State lawmakers in Ekiti that there won’t be automatic tickets for anyone with the task on the lawmakers to go to their various constituencies and work for Oyebanji’s reelection.

The political work according to the former governor is a continuous assessment for the lawmakers and a test they should strive to pass.

Fayemi ‘s submission came in the background of the preparation for another political dispensation in the state by 2026.

He said, “We have serious work at hand and by early next year, INEC will announce the date for the Ekiti governorship poll. I have seen a lot of people clamouring and declaring support for the governor, Biodun Oyebanji to run again.

“Interestingly, those who were not here when I first picked Oyebanji in 2022 are already agitating for the governor’s return; these people were the ones who were insisting Oyebanji should not be made governor in 2022.

“These people left our party to another to contest and are back now in APC championing the reelection of the governor, we are watching them and we thank God they are back in the fold but tell them that they will go and queue in line because it is some of us that supports Oyebanji when they left the party.

“You know I am different from Governor Oyebanji. The governor is a gentle and humble man who sees or hears no evil but hopes you all know Kayode Fayemi that I don’t care what anyone will say or do; even if you don’t listen to me, I am where I am.”

Fayemi specifically declared that: “I am not a leader that will work and come back to destroy it. What will I say that Governor Oyebanji has not done in the last two years across all sectors? I know some people like to benefit from the crisis and they want to create issues between me and the governor. I know some people are still aggrieved that the governor has not done enough for them.

” know some people are going about claiming to create a leadership caucus but let me tell them that if it is not in line with the constitution of the APC, it is just a mobilization group which is not bad in any way but it is not statutory, constitutional and it is what the party say that will carry the day.”

He added:

“The governor has done well even in the area of appointment and let me say that in politics, you can’t finish the work; let us support and continue to work for our man who is doing well as a governor, a very capable man for the job of which we know if we support him again, Ekiti people will accept him.

He added that political contest is a democracy saying he should not be misinterpreted and urged people to get ready for the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, when the time comes.

“But don’t misconstrue me because I am a Democrat and I have contested elections three times in the state, and I don’t want people to say we have closed the door of the party for whoever wants to contest. Anyone who is interested in contesting knows he is capable, and can handle it, you should allow them to come out and contest but as for my family and me, Oyebanji is our own.

“So, we should get prepared for the task ahead whenever INEC makes an announcement on the date of the election. If we are united and ready here, those in Abuja will have no option but to support us. I do hear talks that even If we support him here, what if President Bola Tinubu did not support him let me say that our president is behind Governor Oyebanji.

“If those in the National and State Assemblies want to get the same treatment like we leaders are giving to the governor, they should go and work at home and if leaders in their districts and constituencies tell us they are capable and worthy, we will make decisions for them.

“But let me sound here for us to hear and tell those that are not here that there is nothing like an automatic ticket for our National and State Assemblies members, there is nothing like that, I am talking on behalf of former governor, Niyi Adebayo- both of us are the leaders in the APC. Let the lawmakers go back home and work for Oyebanji and that will count as continuous assessment and I hope you will pass the test.” Fayemi said.

Share

Please follow and like us: