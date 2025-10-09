Ekiti 2026: Ex-Lawmaker Launches Health Scheme To Support Oyebanji’s Re-Election

A former lawmaker representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency I, Bimbo Daramola, has launched a special health scheme in support of the electoral success of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Daramola, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, unveiled ambassadors of the ‘BAOWALK Initiative’ across the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

The activities witnessed a ‘Health and Fitness Card’ for the benefit of the participants.

The state Commissioner for information, Rt Hon.Taiwo Olatunbosun, at the inauguration stated that the initiative was more than a walk of movement but rather progress and development for the administration of Governor Oyebanji in terms of providing the dividends of democracy for the residents.

He commended the visioner, Daramola added that the initiative identifies the demography of both old and young people in the state, with the notion of optimism for the state through the leadership strategy of Oyebanji.

“The initiative surpassed the walk of movement. It signals that BAO walks into progress, peace and a good future for Ekiti, and this indicates progress and prosperity.

BAO walk is not just a literal thing. It signifies progress and unity in Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s administration

“Ekiti of today is better than yesterday, and the future is bright. We commend the Honourable on the significant project, bringing together the ambassadors for Ekiti.

” It is a huge success to have gone through 8 local governments with challenges surmounted. The aim of Oyebanji’s continuity till 2030 will be actualised by God’s grace”.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in his word,s said “We are here to unveil the BAOWALK organised by the Honourable Bimbo Daramola. It is an exercise designed to keep our people fit.

“If we say we are in government and our people are not healthy, they will not even appreciate what we are doing as a party or as a government.

“That is why we give kudos to Honourable Bimbo Daramola for doing a human-centered job. He has been helping us make our people healthy by walking, and that, in essence, makes them fit to do whatever they want to do in our society.

“It is one thing for people to be healthy; it’s another thing for them to believe that the government is doing something. When you are not healthy, you may not even be able to benefit from government activities.

“My message to them is to continue the good job they are doing. They should try as much as possible to enlighten our citizens across the state so that they can participate actively in future exercises”.

The Convener, Bimbo Daramola, at the event disclosed that the ‘BAOWALK Health Initiative’, was spanned across 8 local government areas for sustainability.

He added that the initiative would cut across all the 16 local government areas of the state.

He described the initiative as a coordinated and structured framework to make BAOWALK sustainable, in order for Ekiti residents to take ownership of the Health project.

He explained that the Health and Fitness card also gives opportunities for the participants, such as access to medical support and other benefits for chronic health challenges.

“A whole lot of people have advised us that after you finish your own local government tour and you move to another, what happens after you’ve left? The governor expressed that kind of concern, and a number of well-meaning people have also raised it.

“Originally, we thought about i,t but I didn’t want anyone to misconstrue what I’m doing by saying, perhaps people are pulling out structures or something like that.

“So we decided that we would come to this point halfway into the exercise and unveil our sustainability plan. Today am basically announcing that there will be a coordinated, structured framework to make the BAOWALK very sustainable.

“The participants who attended today will pick a few people from different areas who will form part of the ethical movement. They will go home and serve as booster stations where they can continue to promote healthy lifestyles from their local communities, without waiting for the main team to return.

“That is why we have started with ambassadors through a Health and Fitness Card that will enable them to benefit from this initiative. The card aggregates opportunities such as access to medical support and other benefits for chronic health challenges, but the only access to getting those cards is when you are a BAOWalker, which shows that you have taken responsibility”, he added

The event featured a walk within the state capital in popular areas such as Fajuyi, Okesha Market, King’s Market, Atikankan and some other parts.