Ekiti 2026: Ex-Deputy Gov Heads Oyebanji’s Endorsement C’ttee

Erstwhile Ekiti State Deputy Governor Abiodun Aluko has been appointed as the head the committee to confirm Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s endorsement for a second term.

This followed the unanimous endorsement of Oyebanji by stakeholders from each of the three senatorial districts, groups and individuals, including the state caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The committee was set up at a meeting of critical stakeholders, including key political leaders, opinion leaders, and community leaders across the state.

Members of the committee tagged “BAO State Endorsement Committee” include former Deputy Governor Modupe Adelabu, Alaba Bejide, Karounwi Oladapo, Folorunso Olabode and Seun Afuye.

Senate Leader Bamidele Opeyemi, representing Senators from the state, and Femi Bamisile, representing members of the House of Representatives from the state, are also members of the committee.

