Ekiti 2026: Endorsement C’ttee Refutes Imposition Of Oyebanji

The committee set up to endorse Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term has dismissed allegations that it was established by the governor to impose his candidacy for 2026.

The Chairman of the committee, Surveyor Biodun Aluko, stated that stakeholders involved in the endorsement exercised their fundamental rights freely. He made this declaration on Thursday during the inauguration of various sub-committees for the endorsement programme.

Aluko emphasized that the planned statewide endorsement is simply a unification of the numerous unanimous endorsements for the governor’s second term by critical stakeholders across Ekiti State. He described any contrary claims as “mischievous” and a misunderstanding of the reality on the ground.

The former Deputy Governor noted that all former governors of the state have publicly expressed their support for Governor Oyebanji’s second term. He questioned the possibility that these respected figures could have been coerced or bought simultaneously.

He stressed that their endorsements were not driven by fear or coercion but were genuine, voluntary responses to a successor who has delivered beyond expectations.

Aluko added that endorsements have followed from leaders and people in each of the three senatorial districts, as well as from several groups including the State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC)—the highest party organ in Ekiti. Groups such as the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), all primary school teachers across the 16 Local Government Areas, the State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), student and youth groups, communities, and traditional chiefs have independently organized their own endorsements, moved by the governor’s performance.

Responding to critics who claim the endorsement committee disregards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for internal party democracy, Aluko pointed out that APC governors in the North-Central geopolitical zone have recently passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s administration.

He also reminded that the entire Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has formally endorsed President Tinubu as the APC’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Aluko added that while everyone is entitled to their opinions, people should not be harassed for supporting a governor whose impact has been felt in sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, worker and pensioner welfare, agriculture, education, care for the elderly and vulnerable, and human capital development.

He concluded that Governor Oyebanji’s endorsement by the state’s leaders and people is final and cannot be reversed. The committee’s formation is to ensure the endorsement process is properly organized.

“If almost everybody in the state is rooting for the governor’s second term and recognizes his positive impact, what else can we do but help facilitate a seamless transition? The calls for Governor Oyebanji to run again are too numerous to ignore. As the saying goes, ‘Vox populi, vox Dei’ — the voice of the people is the voice of God. So, where is the problem?” he asked.

He urged residents of the state to continue supporting and praying for wisdom and divine strength for the governor to sustain rapid development and peace.

The 24-member BAO State Endorsement Committee includes sub-committees such as the Central Organizing Committee and Budget, chaired by Surv. Biodun Aluko; Fundraising, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Security, led by Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana; Media, chaired by Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun; Mobilization and Entertainment, led by Rt. Hon. Femi Bamisile; Venue, headed by Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; and Medical, supervised by Dr. Banji Filani.

