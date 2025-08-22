Ekiti 2026: EKSU Alumni Presents APC Gov’ship Nomination Forms To Oyebanji

…as Gov assures on Vibrant Performance

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association on Thursday formally presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to Governor Biodun Oyebanji as part of their support for the Governor’s re-election in the June 2026 governorship election in the state.

The presentation of the forms, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, came barely four days after the Alumni Association under the aegis of EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO purchased the forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. Leaders of the Alumni Association said the gesture was driven by the outstanding performance of the Governor, which they would like him to re-enact in his second term in office.

Speaking while presenting the forms to the Governor at the brief but colourful event, the Life Patron of the Association who is also the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described Governor Oyebanji as a pacesetter and applauded him for his exemplary leadership and remarkable achievements which have drawn applause and support from the association and other critical stakeholders in the state.

The Senate Leader noted that Oyebanji’s performance in critical sectors in the state, such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, and human capital development, has distinguished him as a visionary leader who should be supported and encouraged to continue in the best interest of the Ekiti people.

The life patron who explained that these outstanding achievements were the reasons the association decided to purchase the nomination forms for the Governor stressed that Oyebanji’s leadership has not only brought pride to the alumni but also transformed the fortunes of the state.

The Senate Leader urged the association to be vibrant campaigners of the good work the Governor is doing, noting that some political elements had resolved to mischievously continue to attack the government on social media without any justification.

He said that the Governor, working in collaboration with national assembly members, has been engaging appropriate authorities, including the Presidency, on the affected federal roads, which has resulted in the recent award of two of the federal roads.

Also in his remarks, the Global President of the Association, Mr Seyi Idowu, who unveiled the EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, said the group’s objective is to launch a house to house and social media campaign for the second term bid of the Governor, stressing that the Governor has satisfactorily fulfilled the aspiration of the members by raising the banner of governance in the state

The EKSU Alumni President said the decision to buy the nomination forms for Governor Oyebanji was a show of confidence in his leadership, emphasising that the Governor’s impressive track record in governance and his commitment to the welfare of the people made him the right choice to continue steering the affairs of the state

The Director General of the EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group, Engr. Dipo Bamisaye explained that the association deemed it worthy to obtain the expression of interest form for the Governor to run for a second term as Governor of the State due to his exceptional performance, strength of character, vision and impeccable leadership

He highlighted the achievements of the Governor in less than three years in office to include, creation of a peaceful business and political atmosphere, infrastructural development across the state, an increase in subventions to all tertiary institutions in the state, defrayment of gratuities, among others.

In his response, Governor Oyebanji expressed his profound gratitude to his colleagues in the Alumni Association for purchasing the nomination form on his behalf.

He described the gesture as an uncommon show of love and confidence, said he would continue to make the Alumni proud through impactful policies and projects that promote inclusive governance, economic development and educational advancement

The Government explained that its government has been able to rescue the University through strategic constitution of the governing council and the management team, as well as interventions which include an increase in the subvention accruable to the institution, with more efforts underway to make the university a world-class

Describing the event as an emotional moment, the Governor said that he was not unmindful of some political elements’ agenda to disturb the peace of the state as well as discredit the efforts of the Federal Government in the state. He said Ekiti people are not ingrates and that his achievements were enough to defeat opponents

Oyebanji also appealed to party members to embrace peace and avoid any form of violence as political activities heighten. He urged them not to retaliate when provoked, noting that opponents might resort to lies and provocations to incite conflict.

“On behalf of myself and my wife, who is also a member of this association, I am extremely grateful to the alumni association, the EKSU alumni solidarity group for BAO and to those who contributed and are still contributing.

Let me assure you, my brothers and sisters, I will continue to make you proud, and the government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the university to do better.

“This is a wake-up call for me and other politicians that people are watching us, they are watching our conduct, and it is a wake-up call to APC members that there are other alternative platforms of support, even when the people decide to act otherwise, God will raise his own army

“This is an emotional moment for me, but before I end my speech, let me appeal to all our party members that they should please be at peace with everyone.

“I am aware that politics is on, they are going to annoy you, lie about you, do a lot of things, don’t fight with anybody. We need peace in this state.

“What they are trying to do is to draw you out for a fight so you can make them popular. They cannot take us out on our performance”. The Governor asserted

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, members National Assembly, members of the state house of assembly