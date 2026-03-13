Ekiti 2026: Court Affirms Oluyede As PDP Guber Candidate

The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo state, yesterday, affirmed Dr Wole Oluyede, as the authentic candidate of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the primary election that came up in the State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man appellate panel led by Hon. Justice Peter Chudi Obiorah, alongside Hon. Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang and Hon. Justice Peter O.

Affen, set aside the earlier judgement of the Federal High Court, AdoEkiti. The Justices held that the primary election conducted by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) was valid, transparent, and complied with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

The Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti had on the 13th of January,2026 nullified the Ekiti State Governorship primary election conducted on the 8th and 9th November, 2025.

The PDP having dissatisfied with the judgement proceeded to the Court of Appeal. The Court therefore in its proceeding set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court and held that the primary election was valid and duly conducted.

The judgement has consequently subverted the leadership and candidacy disputes affecting the party’s preparations for the Governorship Election.