Ekiti 2026: Arewa Group Declares Support For Oyebanji

A northern group, Arewa Professionals Think Tank (APTT), has declared support for Governor Abiodun Oyebanj’s second term bid over what it described as his exemplary leadership.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Mallam Mohammed Saidu, noted that continuity of Oyebanji’s developmental vision will consolidate the remarkable gains already achieved and propel Ekiti State further towards sustainable prosperity.

While noting that Oyebanji’s administration has become a model of inclusive governance, purposeful leadership and peaceful coexistence, APTT warned politicians resorting to blackmail and sponsorship of malicious campaigns against the governor to desist from such acts.

According to the group, “such unpatriotic behaviour is reckless, divisive, and detrimental to the collective progress of Ekiti State.” APTT added that the governor’s unwavering commitment to justice, equity and inter-communal harmony has earned him uncommon respect across ethnic and religious divides.

It particularly noted that the peaceful coexistence of the Fulani pastoral community with their Ekiti host is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates fairness, proactive conflict resolution mechanisms and respect for the dignity of every resident by the governor.

“We, as a body of northern intellectuals and development advocates, observe with deep admiration the atmosphere of stability, unity, and progress that has flourished in Ekiti under his watch.