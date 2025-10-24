Ekiti 2026: APC Sets For Primary Election

Ahead of Monday, October 27, Primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, the Delegates Congress Committee appointed by the party at the National level has arrived in the state on Friday evening.

The Chairman of the Committee, who is also the Edo State Chairman of the ruling party, Mr Jarret Tenebe, said the party is set to conduct delegates’ Congress across the 177 wards in the State in preparation for the primary election

Addressing journalists after meeting the party stakeholders at the APC Secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, Tenebe said:

“Well, tomorrow is the delegate congress. We just finished addressing the stakeholders for an interactive discussion. So tomorrow will be the congress.

“It’s going to happen, we’re going to elect delegates, five delegates from each ward, by tomorrow, and it’s going to be seamless, fair and open. Tomorrow at 10 o’clock, it will begin. That’s what we are going to do”

Earlier the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele while speaking with newsme,n expressed optimism on the conduct of the election:

“Well, from the party, I expect a celebration of life that all of us are alive to witness, yet another season of election. As you all know, the Ekiti gubernatorial election is an off-season election. It will hold in June 2026, according to our INEC timetable.

“But before then, there will have to be the governorship primaries, which is why I’m home. As you also know, our party prescribes three modes of primaries direct, indirect, or consensus.

“The party, after screening all four aspirants, cleared two. And one of the two who were cleared also wrote a beautiful letter to the party, thanking the party for the opportunity to participate in the process and announcing that she was endorsing the other aspirant, who is our sitting governor.

“So, at that point, the party decided that the only option left was the consensus option. However, our constitution requires that even at consensus, there must be an affirmation.

“So tomorrow, by God’s grace, we are going to be holding our congresses in our various wards. That’s also part of why I’m home because for me to be a delegate, I have to go to my ward and contest election to be one.

“The delegates will then meet on Monday to ratify the consensus candidate of the party. So, the expectation on the part of members of the APC right now is an expectation of celebration and gratitude to God for being alive to witness another election season.

“And of course, we expect continuity, anyone familiar with what has happened in Lagos between 1999 and now will understand the beauty and progress that come with continuity, the harvest of development, economic growth and infrastructure advancement that follow a stable leadership trajectory.

“We’re happy as a state, and we’re looking forward to a governorship primary devoid of rancour where no man will be molested, where no one will lose his life by the grace of God, and where there will be no spilling of blood.”

Reacting to the protest on the disqualification of an aspirant, Engineer Kayode Ojo that occurred in Abuja, the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial District, Bamidele said:

“Well, I would put it this way: I would speak first as a politician and then as a Democrat and statesman.

“As a politician, I probably would dismiss what happened in Abuja. Members of staff at the national secretariat of the party called me and said there was a protest going on. I told them, please go there and do a video call, let me see the faces of the people.

“When they did, they counted 17 people at the secretariat, well-dressed, holding placards and it was clear they were well-paid for what they were doing.

“So, as a politician, I would say it’s one of those things but as a Democrat and statesman, I would say that for as long as we still have even one person in Nigeria who can be mobilized for whatever reason to carry a placard and protest over something he or she knows nothing about, it shows that we still have work to do.

“We’ll continue to reach out to them. We’ll continue to do our best to ensure reconciliation among all forces.

“This is not Rivers State. This is not Akwa Ibom State. This is Ekiti, a state with limited resources.

“Go around the state. Invite our Ekiti people to come home and see what the government has done. Invite those who live outside Ekiti but criticize this administration, challenge them to come and see the developments on the ground.

“Let them go around and see what is happening with the limited resources of this state. Unless we are looking for a magician as governor, I think the record speaks for itself.

“As far as I’m concerned, I am where I am not by coercion. I don’t expect magic from the governor, but I know that given the limited resources, our governor has done well.

“My advice for party members is to be law-abiding, to play by the rules of the game which they have promised to do. I’m sure the party is known for peace. We are very convinced that they will be peaceful in carrying out their activities tomorrow”, the Senate leader said.

The Forum was well attended by APC Stakeholders in the state included the state Chairman, Barrister Sola Elesin, Senior Special adviser to the governor on Political matters, High Chief Jide Awe, Secretary to the state government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro, Former Federal lawmaker, Honourable Bimbo Daramola, Local government Chairmen among others.