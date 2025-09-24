Ekiti 2026: APC Members Petition Screening C’ttee To Disqualify Kayode Ojo, Aspirant Fires Back

As Ekiti State prepares for the June 2026 governorship election, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have petitioned the party’s Governorship Screening Committee, urging it to disqualify aspirant, Engr. Kayode Ojo, from the forthcoming 2025 primaries.

The petition, jointly signed by Mr. Jogunola Joel Tolani of Ayetoro Ward 2, Ido/Osi Local Government; Mr. Alake Busuyi of Aisegba Ward 8, Aiyekire/Gbonyi Local Government; and Mr. Tayo Ogunlusi of Irepodun, claimed to represent over 50 concerned APC members across the state.

The petitioners alleged that Ojo’s nomination form was riddled with irregularities. According to them, their lawyers’ review showed that out of the 122 names listed as nominators, 68 were not valid APC members in Ekiti State. Only 54 valid nominators were confirmed, falling short of the mandatory 80 required.

They further claimed that Ojo failed to meet the mandatory spread of at least five nominators from each local government as stipulated in the party’s guidelines. Despite these lapses, they alleged Ojo declared full compliance, which they described as “deceitful” and misleading.

“The integrity of our party’s selection process must not be compromised. We trust the Screening Committee to demonstrate courage and fairness in its decision,” the petitioners said, stressing that only aspirants who meet all requirements should be cleared.

They urged the party and the public to remain vigilant in order to prevent any breach of APC rules ahead of the 2025 primaries.

Reacting to the allegations, Ojo’s spokesperson, Alhaji Deji Ayelabowo, dismissed the petitioners as “jesters” acting out of desperation.

“Those petitioners are jesters and desperate people. Nobody can stop Engr. Kayode Ojo from contesting the Ekiti 2026 governorship election. Nobody can undo what God has done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Biodun Oyebanji had earlier been screened in Abuja on Tuesday, while Ojo appeared before the panel on Wednesday as part of the ongoing APC governorship screening process.