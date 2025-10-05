Ekiti 2026: APC Aspirant, Ojo, Alleges Attacks, Intimidation Of Supporters

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State, Engineer Kayode Ojo, has alleged what he described as “escalating wave of violence, intimidation, and politically motivated persecution being unleashed” on the members and supporters of his Campaign Organisation in Ekiti State.

This is coming as the state prepares for governorship election in June 2026.

The Campaign Organisation in a press conference yesterday, expressed deep concerns over the situation.

The text of the press conference made available to Sunday Telegraph and signed by Kayode Oluyemo for the Kayode Ojo Campaign Organisation read: “We strongly condemn the sustained attacks on our members, campaign agents, and property, which appear to be coordinated by agents of government, in connivance with elements within the security agencies and sections of the judiciary.

“Reports available to us show that several supporters of Engr. Kayode Ojo have been arrested on fabricated charges, detained unlawfully, and subjected to intimidation and harassment.

“Some of these cases include the following:

On May 30, 2025, during a meeting of the Kayode Ojo group at the residence of Mr. Moses Dabi, Oke Ago, Igede Ekiti, one of the Governor’s appointees, a commissioner at the Local Government Commission, Mr. Wole Adedipe, arrived with three armed police officers from Igede Police Station to arrest the convener, Mr. Adebayo Itakorode. He was falsely charged with kidnapping, detained for one day, and later remanded by the court. Although released on bail, the case has been repeatedly adjourned without resolution.

“On July 12, 2025, at Otun in Moba Local Government Area, Mr. Adebayo Dauda and Hon. Adeleye Jacob led about eight hoodlums to the venue of a Kayode Ojo meeting, where they physically assaulted our members. Several of our members were also arrested during the attack.

“At Ikere Ekiti, supporters including Fadare Banji, Agboola Adekunle, Niyi Omoyeni, Remix Ayeni, Sunday Opeyemi, and Ale Adebayi were arrested simply for supporting Engr. Kayode Ojo.

“In Emure, a few days ago, Mr. Taye Fabiyi was arrested on false allegations of kidnapping.

At Omuo, the Local Government, Chairman of Ekiti East led a group of thugs, Agro Marshall officers, and one Dangote, a driver’s union leader, to attack a Kayode Ojo delegation led by Hon. Kayode Oluyemo. Their vehicle was seized for three days.

“Recently, a video surfaced showing one Sola Durodola, an appointee of Governor Oyebanji, threatening to kill Engr. Kayode Ojo if he visits Ekiti State.

“All these incidents have been duly reported to the police, yet no action has been taken. In addition, several campaign offices and properties linked to our supporters have been attacked. Credible accounts suggest that some of these operations were coordinated by state actors, who used judicial processes to cover their illegal actions.

“These developments constitute a direct assault on democratic rights and a grave violation of both the Nigerian Constitution and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution. The Nigerian Constitution guarantees: Right to personal liberty (Section 35) – No one should be deprived of liberty except by lawful

process.

“Right to fair hearing (Section 36) – Every individual is entitled to be heard within a reasonable time.

Right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association (Section 40) – Citizens are free to organise and participate in lawful political activities.

“Politically motivated arrests and detentions violate these rights and cannot be justified under Section 45, which only allows limited restrictions that must be reasonably justifiable in a democratic society. Section 46 further empowers citizens to seek redress when their rights are

violated.

“The APC Constitution also guarantees fair hearing and due process for members in all internal matters. Targeting or punishing members without due process is a clear breach of party rules and undermines internal democracy. Using state institutions and judicial influence to suppress political opponents is dangerous, unlawful, and counterproductive. It erodes public trust in government, weakens the rule of law,

and breeds resentment among citizens. When peaceful political participation becomes criminalised, people may resort to self-defence, a path that risks confrontation and instability in Ekiti State. We, therefore demand: The immediate release of all unlawfully detained persons. An independent investigation into these arrests, attacks, and the alleged collusion between government officials, security agencies, and judicial officers.”

“A review of any court orders obtained through political influence or irregular processes.

Disciplinary action against public officials found guilty of abuse of power.

Respect for internal party procedures as guaranteed under the APC Constitution.”

The Campaign organisation, therefore appealed to the Ekiti State Government “to stop using public institutions for partisan purposes and to respect the rule of law. Security agencies must act professionally and remain neutral.

“The judiciary must preserve its independence and correct any misuse of authority. The APC leadership must ensure fairness, transparency, and equal protection for all members.”