Ekiti 2026: APC Adopts Consensus For Governorship Ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will adopt the consensus mode for its 2026 governorship primaries in Ekiti State, following the disqualification of Chief Kayode Ojo.

According to a statement by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the decision comes after one of the two cleared aspirants, Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, voluntarily withdrew from the contest.

In her letter to the party, Mrs. Omolayo endorsed Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the consensus candidate and expressed support for any nomination arrangement in line with the Electoral Act 2022 and the APC Constitution.

“The change from the earlier indicated direct primary to consensus mode of primary was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of Mrs. Omolayo. Her decision to endorse Governor Oyebanji reflects her commitment to party unity and progress,” the statement said.

The party confirmed that the necessary communication had been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) via a letter dated October 13, 2025. Having met the requirements under Sections 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, the APC outlined the timetable for the nomination process as follows: Delegate Congress: Saturday, 25th October 2025, Delegate Congress Appeal: Sunday, 26th October 2025, Special Nomination Congress to Ratify Consensus Candidate: Monday, 27th October 2025.

The party also commended Mrs. Omolayo for her sportsmanship and urged all members, leaders, and stakeholders in Ekiti State to unite and work toward APC’s victory in the June 2026 governorship election.