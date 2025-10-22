Ekiti 2026: ADC Guber Aspirant Decry Attack On Party Secretariat 

A Governorship aspirant from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Apostle Ayodele David-Adesua, has declared that no amount of attack on the party and members can deter its resolve to take over the leadership of the state and restore it to the path of progress.

David-Adesua, in a statement released in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, condemned the Tuesday attack on Ekiti ADC Secretariat and members, saying, “I strongly condemn the barbaric burning of the newly established ADC Secretariat – a desperate act of political cowardice and intimidation”.

Hoodlums had on Tuesday reportedly burnt the ADC state secretariat in Ado Ekiti, vandalised properties and launched attacks on members in a bid to allegedly disrupt the inauguration of the executives of the party at all levels.

Reacting to the incident, the ADC aspirant stated, “This attack is not merely against a building, but against the democratic will of Ekiti people who seek freedom from tyranny and misrule.

“Let it be clear, no amount of destruction or deceit will break our resolve. From these ashes, we shall ‘Rescue, Rebuild, and Rise stronger, bolder, and more united. This cowardly act will only fuel our determination to defend truth, uphold justice, and restore the dignity of our people.

“We will not be deterred by agents of oppression or internal saboteurs who hide behind chaos to cover their failures. We will confront corruption with courage, tyranny with truth, and fear with faith. Our movement is people-driven, unstoppable, and divinely anchored.

“Together, we will rebuild what has been destroyed, rekindle hope, and reclaim Ekiti’s destiny. With resilience and unity, Ekiti shall rise again,” David-Adesua stated.

New Telegraph gathered that a former Minister of Interior and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, who was in Ekiti State for the inauguration of the executives, condemned the attack, describing it as a shameful display of intolerance and a dangerous threat to democracy.

Aregbesola said, “It is regrettable that individuals who emerged through the democratic process can resort to violence and intimidation to suppress opposition voices.

“The beauty of democracy lies in the freedom of association and participation in open political activities without fear or intimidation. The attack on ADC members in Ekiti signals a descent into fascism”.

The Police in Ekiti State stated that they had launched a high-scale investigation into the attack with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed June 20, 2026, for the Ekiti State governorship election.