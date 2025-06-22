Ekinrin-Adde Day: Ododo Hails Indigenes For Embracing Unity

Share

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has commended the people of Ekinrin-Adde Community in Ijumu Local Government Area for embracing the spirit of unity and undertaking self-help projects aimed at accelerating development in the area.

Speaking through his Deputy, Joel Salifu Oyibo, during the 32nd edition of the Ekinrin-Adde Day celebration held on Saturday, the governor described the event as significant—not only for celebrating the community’s rich cultural heritage but also for launching a landmark N600 million infrastructural development fund initiated by the Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association.

Governor Ododo stressed the importance of citizen-led development efforts and encouraged other communities to emulate such initiatives to improve the standard of living across the state. He noted that the N600 million fund would support projects including road grading and palliative repairs, water supply improvements, and the enhancement of educational and healthcare facilities.

He stated that the initiative aligns with the government’s development vision, coming at a time when it is intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity, especially in Kogi West. He emphasized that his administration remains focused and committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property. He warned criminal elements to desist or face the full force of the law, reaffirming that Kogi would not be a safe haven for crime.

He assured the Ekinrin-Adde people of the government’s full support and pledged to work closely with the community to ensure the success of the development fund.

Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Foreign Affairs, who was Chairman of the occasion and represented by his wife, Adunni Enikanolaiye, praised the cultural celebration as a bold and exemplary step in grassroots development. He encouraged guests to support the fundraising drive, expressing admiration for the scale and quality of activities at this year’s event.

Ambassador Enikanolaiye and his wife were honoured with chieftaincy titles as Araba of Ekinrin-Adde and Yeye Aare Atona of Ekinrin-Adde Kingdom, respectively.

The Chief Launcher and Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kumo, also spoke at the event, commending Hon. James Faleke, a prominent son of the community, for championing the development effort. Kumo pledged support for the initiative with a N100 million project and announced a further donation of N20.5 million on behalf of himself and his friends.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, described the people of Ekinrin-Adde as “a people blessed by God,” attributing their progress and unity to divine favour.

A major highlight of the celebration was the 2025 edition of the Ekinrin-Adde Essay Competition, themed “Ekinrin-Adde, My Ekinrin-Adde.” The top prize was won by Iyanu Eyitayo, a student in the Department of History at the Federal University Lokoja. Taye Emmanuel Oluwatosimi from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, came second, while Adiola Blessing from the Federal University Lokoja took third place. The contest was highly competitive and featured participants of Ekinrin-Adde origin from various tertiary institutions.

Another highlight was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who was honoured as the Aare Afimojoye of Ekinrin-Adde Land.

