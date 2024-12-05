Ekinmogun Day: Ondo Kingdom Inducts Afe Babalola Into Hall Of Fame

Share

In celebration of his contribution to education, human capital development, and the legal profession, the ancient Ondo Kingdom in Ondo State, will on December 7, honour elder statesman, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), as “The Living Legend of the Year 2024” and induction into the Ondo Development Committee’s Hall of Fame.

The double honours by the Ondo Kingdom will be at the grand finale of the 2024 Ekinmogun Festival at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre in Ondo, where the crème-de-lacrème of the society made up of members of the Bar and the Bench, Legal Academics, the Royalty, the Clergy and Captains of Industries as well as members of the Diplomatic Community will congregate to celebrate this international legal icon and philanthropist.

The double honours for Babalola are coming 50 days after celebrating the maiden Aare Afe Babalola Day in Ado-Ekiti on October 18.

The news about Babalola’s double honours from Ondo Kingdom was contained in a letter dated July 18, 2024, addressed to him by the Chairman of the National Planning Committee of the 2024 Ekinmogun Festival, Mr. Abiodun A.Akinjayeju, and the Chairman of the Ondo Development Committee, Chief Siji Akinwande.

Reacting to the double honours from the ancient Ondo Kingdom, Babalola was full of gratitude to the Almighty God for the torrents of national and international Awards and Recognition that have been flowing his way in appreciation of his contributions to making life more worthy of living.

He said: “Words are inadequate to describe my feelings when I received the news of yet another round of honours for me from Ondo Kingdom.”

Share

Please follow and like us: