Ekinmogun Day: Afe Babalola Tasks Govt On New Constitution To Prioritize Welfare Of Monarchs

…as ABUAD Founder conferred Living Legend award in Ondo

Elder statesman and legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola has called on government at all levels to come up with a new constitution that will bring back the establishment of the House of Chiefs and prioritize the welfare of traditional rulers in the country to ginger them more in the roles of community development.

Babalola decries security challenges in the country where lives are properties are in danger. He highlighted the critical roles of traditional rulers especially in the past to safeguard their domain.

The legal icon spoke at the weekend in Ondo state at Ekinmogun Day, when he was conferred the award of the Living Legend of the Year 2024 and also inducted into the Ondo Development Committee’s Hall of Fame by the Osemawe, the paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo.

Babalola appreciated the Ondo monarch and members of the Ondo Development Committee on the honour and for recognizing his contributions to humanity.

The legal icon represented by the Vice Chancellor, Afe Babalola University ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, Mrs Smaranda Olarinde said

“I pay special tribute to His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo Jilo III, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of the Ondo Kingdom, and the most progressive and modern monarch.

“I also pay special tribute to the members of the Ondo Development Committee that proposed and approved my selection as the “LIVING LEGEND OF THE YEAR 2024” and my induction into the Ondo Development Committee’s Hall of Fame. May God bless you all.

“You will recall that only a few weeks ago, His Royal Majesty the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and the people of Ado Ekiti set aside the 18th day of October as Afe Babalola Day in appreciation of my contributions to the State.

“I do hope that what you are doing today which follows the one done in Ado-Ekiti will continue in Nigeria. When a person is appreciated by his community for his achievements and contributions, it spurs the person to do more.

“It is common knowledge that Nigeria is going through economic crises, particularly in relation to the safety and welfare of the people. When I was young and I am talking of over 90 years ago, there was no hunger, there were no thieves, life was safe and people could go to their forests where they had their farms both day and during moonlight.

“The reason was because the constitution at that time acknowledged a direct rule system which the Colonialists made use of. What this means is that when the Colonial Masters came, they found that Yoruba Kingdoms were so well organised under the Obas. So they relied on the Obas for the progress of the town.

“This was why in 1960, the Independence Constitution provided for the House of Chiefs. The Chiefs were close to the people and they were given due recognition. That has been abolished.

“Let me give you an example of the roles of the Obas and their importance and effectiveness. Some years back, the first armed robbery took place in Ado-Ekiti.

“The Robbers came to the National Bank in broad daylight. The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti was contacted. He immediately sent emissaries to all villages surrounding Ado Ekiti and asked them to block all roads out of Ado Ekiti including footpaths.

“So, when the thieves were done, they headed out of the town not knowing that the Oba had sent messages to all the people around Ado.

” They were caught in one of the narrow routes in the forest. Congratulations. I have been and I am still an advocate for a new constitution.

“I urge His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo Jilo III, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of the Ondo Kingdom, to join me and others in our crusade for a new Constitution and the imperative need to bring back the House of Chiefs.

“Secondly, I also urge that the remuneration of the Obas should be given priority.

“The communal values we grew up with values that encouraged caring for our neighbours and giving back to our communities—must remain the bedrock of our society. These values are evident in today’s celebration, and they must continue to guide us as we forge ahead in unity and purpose”.

Earlier, while presenting the award, the Ondo monarch, Osemawe commended Babalola for his “giant developmental strides around the country, particularly his establishing ABUAD in 2009.”

The Royal Father whose one of his children attended the 15-year-old university confirmed that he has been “a beneficiary of the quality education the university provides.”

He enjoined other well-to-do Nigerians to take a cue from the nonagenarian who has contributed to society via Legal practice, Agriculture, Education, Healthcare and philanthropy among others.

The ceremony was attended by the creme de la creme of the society which included members of the Bar and the Bench, Legal Academics, the Royalty, the Clergy and Captains of Industries as well as members of the Diplomatic Community.

