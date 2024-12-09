New Telegraph

December 9, 2024
Ekinmogun Day: Afe Babalola Seeks Return Of House Of Chiefs

Aare Afe Babalola has called for an amendment to the 1999 Constitution to bring back the House of Chiefs and prioritize the welfare of traditional rulers.

According to the senior lawyer, this will encourage them to contribute greatly to the development of their communities.

Babalola made the call at the Ekinmogun Day in Ondo, where he was conferred the award of the Living Legend of the Year 2024 and also inducted into the Ondo Development Committee’s Hall of Fame by the Osemawe, the paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo.

The legal icon represented by the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Vice Chancellor Smaranda Olarinde said:”When a person is appreciated by his community for his achievements and contributions, it spurs the person to do more.

