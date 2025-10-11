EKIFEST 2025 to refresh traditional musical renditions

Ahead of Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST 2025), with the theme; Melodies of Ethical Leadership, the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has disclosed that the festival will be dedicated to reviving traditional music and entertainment.

It noted that the festival, which opens October 21 and climaxes October 25, 2025, would witness the resounding of drums, gongs, and chants of traditional musicians whose voices carry wisdom, history, and joy

‘‘This is exactly why the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy is making it a priority to revive Ekiti traditional music genres at the forthcoming Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST 2025), with the theme: Melodies of Ethical Leadership,’’ it noted.

Adding, ‘‘the Ministry is not just bringing back melodies, by doing this; it is restoring memory, identity, and pride-en- suring that the heartbeat of Ekiti continues to echo in the souls of present and future generations.

‘‘The Ministry will also be celebrating good leadership, promoting accountability, diligence and selfless service, all of which, as also exemplified by Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji-administration, were always contained in the messages of the various long-forgotten genres of Ekiti traditional music.’’

The festival, it further noted, would feature competitive events, such as Ekiti traditional music, with grassroots participation from the different local government areas of the State, with each employing its unique musical elements.