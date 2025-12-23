Ekid Nation Reforms Marriage List, Burial Rites To Check Excesses

The people of Ekid nation of Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of Ekid Peoples Union (EPU) have undertaken far reaching measures aimed at reforming the marriage list and burial rites which for decades constitute a big burden to individuals and families in the community.

Speaking at the weekend during the EPU Annual National Congress, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Chief Nduese Essien, explained that the Union is determined to reposition Ekid nation from what he described as a “rudderless society” into a programmed community anchored on discipline, order and uninterrupted and selfsustained growth.

According to him “The Ekid People’s Union (EPU) has taken a decisive step towards restoring order, dignity and sustainable development in Ekid land, with the unveiling of far-reaching reforms aimed at curbing excessive marriage and burial demands that have long burdened families and society.

Chief Essen, a former Minister of Lands and Urban Development, highlighted that the major component of the reform agenda is the streamlining of marriage and burial lists in Ekid land.