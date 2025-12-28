Ekhuemueghian Concert Returns With Season 2

Following the record-breaking success of its debut, Surprise Pub and Cafe, in collaboration with Nosa Obaseki Nation, is proud to announce the return of the Nosa Obaseki & Friends: Ekhuemueghian Concert Season 2.

The musical showcase will take place on January 6, 2026, at the Surprise Pub & Cafe, Benin City, hosted by Real Upper Pikin. Billed as the definitive homecoming event for the new year, the concert is designed to bridge the gap between Edo State’s thriving talent and its global diaspora.

Headlined by Canada-based Nollywood actor and cultural ambassador Nosa Obaseki, the event features an elite roster of artists, including Don VS, Mummy Sarah, Xstar Songs, AG Silimi Mufasa, Jaytunes Osayomore Joseph, and Sharon Erhunmwunse, Alhaji Nosa, Da Silva, DSTV, Stanley O Iyonawan, 1st Ozed, Uyi Talent, Famous Akaba, Adegheosa, Jaytunes, and Osayomore Joseph.

“My focus has always been to elevate the Edo entertainment industry to a global stage,” says Nosa Obaseki. “Ekhuemueghian is about unity. Whether I am in Canada or Nigeria, my mission is to promote the incredible music, comedy, and film talent coming out of my home city.

This concert is a testament to that commitment. It is going to be an evening of live musical performances and a little comedy. Pure entertainment guaranteed!” Under the theme Ekhuemueghian (Unity), Season 2 promises an upgraded production experience, blending high-energy musical performances with the rich cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom. Patrons and music lovers are advised to secure table reservations early to avoid disappointment.