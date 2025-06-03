EKHA Stresses Commitment To Legal Policies For Good Governance

Share

The Ekiti State House of Assembly (EKHA) has reaffirmed its commitment to enacting legal policies that support development and promote good governance in the state.

This declaration was made on Tuesday at the Assembly Complex in Ado-Ekiti by Babatunde Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, during a press conference outlining activities for the seventh Assembly’s second anniversary.

Oke noted that under the leadership of Speaker Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye, the Seventh Assembly has passed 24 bills into law, fulfilling its pledge to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and advancing the shared prosperity agenda.

He emphasized that these legislative achievements were carried out independently, without undue interference from the executive arm.

Among the laws enacted in 2025 are the Quality of Care Law, the Ekiti State Water Resources, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector Law, the Ekiti State Local Content (Second Amendment) Law, the Ekiti State Public Senior Secondary School Board Law, the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission Loans Board (First Amendment) Law, the 2025 Appropriation Law, and the Ekiti State Statistical (First Amendment) Law.

In 2024, the Assembly also passed the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Law, the Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti-Land Grabbing) Second Amendment Law, the High Court Law of Ekiti State (First Amendment), the Ekiti State Regency (Amendment) Law, the Ekiti State Local Content (First Amendment) Law, the Re-enactment of the Legislative House Powers and Privileges Law, the Ekiti State Assets Management Law, the Ekiti State Regulation Approval Law, and the Re-enactment of the Ekiti State Environmental Protection and Watershed Management Agency Law.

Laws passed in 2023 include the 2024 Appropriation Law (enacted in late 2023), two supplementary appropriation laws, the Ekiti State Electric Power Sector Law, the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (First Amendment) Law, the 2023 Ekiti State Lotteries and Gaming Law, and the Ekiti State Sports Commission Law.

Oke revealed that, in addition to the bills, the House has passed 63 critical resolutions and maintained accurate records of plenary proceedings to ensure no bill or resolution was left unattended.

He stated that the Assembly has undertaken several reforms to strengthen its institutional capacity, including capacity building for lawmakers and staff, establishment of new departments, upgrading of existing units to full departments, creation of a Staff Loans Board, and approval of a consolidated legislative salary structure (CONLESS).

According to Oke, the Assembly has operated under a Legislative Agenda adopted at the beginning of its term, which was publicly presented during the first anniversary’s special plenary on June 6, 2024.

He noted that this is only the second time in the history of the Ekiti State House of Assembly that a Legislative Agenda has been formally drafted and adopted, following the precedent set by the Sixth Assembly.

He emphasized that from June 2023 to date, the Assembly has provided prompt legislative support to the state government through inclusive and participatory lawmaking. Stakeholders were invited to submit memoranda on proposed laws, and public hearings were held when necessary to capture the views of the public before passing certain bills.

Oke noted that all 24 bills passed by the Assembly have received the governor’s assent, with a few expected to be assented to during the upcoming Special Plenary.

He described the bills as being rooted in the principles of good governance and designed to secure the welfare of the people of Ekiti State. Many of the laws, he added, are either novel in Nigeria or contain innovative provisions that distinguish them from similar laws in other states.

He concluded by reiterating that the Assembly remains committed to responsible legislation and will continue to strengthen democratic governance in the state through meaningful policies and development-oriented laws.

