Ekeremor-Agge Road: Diri Directs Contractors To Expedite Action

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has tasked the Ministry of Works and the companies handling the sand-filling and construction of the Ekeremor-Agge road to expedite action on the project, saying he remains committed to its completion before his administration winds down.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri gave the directive on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of the project.

He said, “What we have seen so far is encouraging. But I want the Ministry of Works to expedite action as well as Pelfaco, the company that is doing the sand-filling, and Lubrik Construction Company, which is handling the main road construction. They have to make sure that our timelines are met.

“Our first phase target is to get to Ndoro and have a spur to Peretorugbene. If we are able to achieve that in the remaining life of this administration, we are sure that whoever that is coming next will complete the rest.

“There was a delay in starting the project, arising from my initial plan to first inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor axis that we completed and thereafter partner with the federal government to take the road further to Agge.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor portion, which was handed over to us from the previous administration. So, we thought that rather than waiting, we should start something, and that is why we are here now.”

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, said the two-year timeline was achievable and that the contractors have been fully mobilised.

The commissioner noted that, having achieved a reasonable amount of sand-filling, the main construction work will commence next month, alongside the construction of an 80-meter bridge to Ndoro and another 150-meter bridge to Peretorugbene.

Speaking on behalf of Pelfaco Limited, Mr. Kazeem Ajala said the ongoing clearing and sand-filling work at Ndoro would be completed in April next year.

Mr. Ajala assured that with the filling of the road to a height of about 2.4 meters, there would not be concerns with flooding and expressed the company’s readiness to deliver on the contract specification, given the adequate funding provided by the state government.

So far, about seven kilometres have been sand-filled of the 27.8km first phase from Ekeremor town to Ndoro, with a spur to Peretorugbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months.