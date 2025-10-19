Ekerefe: Fear, Self-preservation Driving Defecting Govs

Ebilade Ekerefe is the immediate past Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide and the National Leader of the New Era Advocacy Movement. He is from Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, Ekerefe speaks about political developments in Bayelsa State and Senator Seriaki Dickson’s political future

What is your take on the current political developments in Bayelsa West Senatorial District?

That is quite a sensitive but important issue. Interestingly, just last night, a friend and brother of mine from Bayelsa West who resides in the UK said something quite profound. He told me, ‘The re-election of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is no longer just about politics. It is a collective struggle between the people and failed political actors hiding under the guise of zoning.’ And honestly, that captures the reality of the situation. Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is far more than a representative of Bayelsa West.

He has become a national voice for democracy, equity and principled leadership. Those opposing him should be courageous enough to place their records side by side with him, for public scrutiny. In today’s Nigeria, any senatorial district fortunate enough to have a leader of his caliber should protect and value that asset. His courage, consistency, and depth of understanding are becoming increasingly rare in our political space. For me, the argument is straightforward, Dickson’s re-election is not only vital for Bayelsa West but for the entire Ijaw nation. He has remained a strong, fearless and articulate voice in the National Assembly.

Look at his principled stand on key national issues, from the tax reforms to his firm opposition to the idea of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Those positions show a man driven by conviction, not convenience. Let’s not forget that Senator Dickson is not merely a politician. He is a political institution. His experience, intellect and courage are resources our region cannot afford to lose. I therefore urge my Ekeremor people, and indeed all Bayelsa West Constituents, to rise above the distractions of self-serving politicians who have contributed little or nothing to our collective growth. Dickson’s return to the Senate is not about personal ambition, it’s about continuity of purpose and the preservation of an authentic Ijaw voice in national discourse. His re-election, quite frankly, is a necessity, not a favour.

Governor Douye Diri recently resigned from PDP. What is your take on that?

Well, I honestly don’t want to dwell too much on the politics of the Prosperity Administration. It is quite disappointing but not surprising. Across the South-South, we have seen how fear and self-preservation have made many governors lose their conviction and political identity. Some of us can only watch with mild amusement, especially as rumours grow about former President Goodluck Jonathan possibly contesting in 2027. A politically wise Bayelsa governor should, by now, “use his tongue to count his teeth.” This is why I continue to respect Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. He remains firm, principled, and courageous, the true Ijaw spirit. He doesn’t shift with the political tide. The PDP gave Governor Diri, the platform and mandate he carries today. Leaving it now would be both politically unwise and morally disappointing. Some may argue he left because of internal crises, but true leaders fix problems. They don’t run from them. And if, indeed, Jonathan is returning to the race, how will Diri reconcile SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY OCTOBER 19, 2025 that. He will be caught between loyalty and survival, between the devil and the deep blue sea. At the end of the day, history will judge both his motive and his wisdom. For now, we can only wait and see how it all unfolds.

How would you assess Governor Douye Diri’s administration after five years in office?

Well, to be fair, Governor Douye Diri has made visible progress, particularly in the area of infrastructure and security. You can see that his administration has continued to do key projects started by the previous government, like the three senatorial roads, which, when completed, could really open up Bayelsa for commerce and regional connectivity. The new Stadium, the State Secretariat, and the Gas Turbine project also have the potential to add value if they are completed on schedule. But beyond that, the real challenge of the Prosperity Administration is on human capital development and social welfare. That is where the government has clearly fallen short. You know, Bayelsans still remember the late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha because he understood our people. He knew that true development starts with empowering human beings. Bringing our people home, giving them opportunities and helping them stand on their feet. That is why his legacy still lives on.

Today, the reality is that there is growing hardship and visible hunger in the state. Empowerment has been neglected. Ironically, the NDDC under its current leadership, has become a bigger source of economic relief for many Bayelsans than the state government itself. From contractors to young people, even some political actors, everyone is feeling the NDDC’s impact more directly. So, for a government that calls itself “Prosperity-driven,” the gap between the name and the life experience of the people is quite worrying. If the administration truly wants to justify that title, it must invest deliberately in economic diversification, agriculture, small businesses, skills training, things that directly empower people. Because at the end of the day, true prosperity isn’t about projects or slogans. It is about people. Until Bayelsans begin to feel that prosperity in their daily lives, the phrase “Assured Prosperity” will remain just a campaign slogan, not a life reality.

There is this rumour that former President Goodluck Jonathan may contest the 2027 presidential election. How do you react to that?

Well, to begin with, former President Goodluck Jonathan has not made any formal declaration about returning to the presidential race. So, at this stage, everything remains speculative. We have heard similar rumours before, even in 2023 and in the end, he didn’t contest. So, until he personally speaks, it’s all within the realm of conjecture. That being said, if Dr. Jonathan eventually decides to heed the growing call from Nigerians urging him to contest, then the 2027 elections will be nothing short of explosive. It will completely reshape Nigeria’s political landscape, not just in Bayelsa or the Niger Delta, but across the entire federation.

Let’s be honest: the level of hardship in the country has opened the eyes of Nigerians. People are beginning to realize that 2027 may be the last chance to correct the current economic misdirection. If they fail to get it right this time, they must be ready for even tougher years ahead. Jonathan’s possible comeback carries weight because he remains one of Africa’s most respected democratic figures, calm, credible and globally admired. His national appeal and leadership record would make him a formidable challenger, one capable of engaging President Tinubu and the APC on governance, credibility, and legacy. It’s no surprising that the ruling party appears uneasy. There are clear signs of subtle political maneuvers to destabilize the opposition and possibly discourage Jonathan’s return. But history has shown that the will of the people always outlives political scheming.

As for the rumours about Governor Diri’s defection to the APC, that adds another twist to the unfolding political narrative. If both the defection and Jonathan’s entry eventually happen, 2027 won’t just be competitive; it will be politically explosive and one of the most defining elections in our democratic history. For now, though, the focus should be on governance, not political permutations. Because, at the end of the day, it’s not party alignments or power brokers that decide elections, it’s the people. And come 2027, Nigerians will be the ones to shape the next chapter of our national story.

What do you have to say about the activities of the Niger Delta Development today as one of the people who have been on the forefront canvassing for the development of the Niger Delta?

I can say our call back then was quite deliberate. We knew that without a properly constituted board and credible leadership, these agencies would never deliver on their mandates. I can tell you that Dr Samuel Ogbuku is the best thing that has happened to the NDDC. People might disagree but this is my view and it is the position of key players in the Niger Delta struggle owing to the fact that he was also at the forefront of the agitations through the Ijaw Youth Council. He knows the Pains, the Challenges and the Aspirations of the Niger Delta people.

For us, the agitation was not an exercise in futility. Under Samuel Ogbuku, a lot of transformations are going in the region more than what used to be in the region. Under him, the NDDC is showing what focused and visionary leadership can do. You can see tangible progress, massive road projects, youth empowerment and direct community impact. For the first time in years, the Commission is not just awarding contracts but actually changing lives across the Niger Delta. To be honest, the Federal Government made the right choice in appointing Dr. Ogbuku. He is not just an administrator.

He is a product of the Niger Delta struggle, someone who understands our pains, our aspirations, and our expectations. His activism background in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) gives him that rare mix of empathy and firmness, and that’s reflected in the new face of the NDDC. Unlike what we used to see in the past, boards fighting each other and progress stalling, this time there is unity, teamwork and a sense of purpose. That is leadership. But I must say this, some people are still trying to distract or pull him down and that is unfortunate.

At this point, what the region needs is stability, not division. Dr. Ogbuku deserves our full support to consolidate on the gains so far, in infrastructure, human development, education and health. His success is not personal; it is the region’s success. If we all rally behind him and keep politics aside, the Niger Delta will finally begin to experience the kind of development we have always talked about.