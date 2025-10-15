Ekerefe Commends Ogbuku’s Transformation Strides, Rallies Support For Dickson

Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, a Niger Delta activist and former Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has commended Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for ushering in what he described as a new era of purposeful leadership, saying that it is visible in all nooks and crannies of the region.

Ekerefe, who also serves as the National Leader of the New Era Advocacy Movement, stated on Wednesday in Yenagoa that the current NDDC management has restored public confidence in the commission through infrastructural development, youth and community-based developments.

According to him, the commission is now delivering tangible results, pointing to ongoing massive road projects, youth programmes, and direct community interventions as evident in a renewed sense of mission.

Ekerefe attributed this progress to Ogbuku’s activist roots and his deep understanding of the region’s developmental challenges, describing him as “a leader who combines empathy with firmness.

The youth leader also called on stakeholders to resist attempts by detractors to distract them from their renewed developmental drive.

He said:“As one of those who agitated for the appointment of a substantive NDDC board, I can confidently say our call was deliberate. We knew that without a credible board and focused leadership, the NDDC would remain stagnant. Today, under Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the story has changed.

“For the first time in years, the NDDC is not just awarding contracts—it is changing lives. You can feel the impact in communities across the region. The leadership of Dr Ogbuku has proven that with the right vision, the Niger Delta can experience genuine transformation,” he stated.

“Dr Ogbuku is one of us; he understands the pains and aspirations of the Niger Delta people. Unlike in the past when boards were divided and progress stalled, the present management is united, focused, and result-oriented. That is true leadership.

“Those who want to derail the commission are not working in the interest of the region. What we need now is stability, not division. Ogbuku’s success is not personal. It is a collective victory for the Niger Delta.”

Speaking on politics in Bayelsa West Senatorial District where he is from, Ekerefe declared that the re-election of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is beyond politics, describing it as “a struggle between the people and failed actors hiding under the guise of zoning.

He urged the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas to rally behind Dickson, noting that his experience and credibility are assets that the Ijaw nation cannot afford to lose.

Ekerefe lauded the senator’s steadfastness on key national issues such as tax reforms, federalism, and democratic governance, saying his voice in the National Assembly reflects the ideals of courage and truth.

“Senator Dickson is more than a representative. He is a national voice for democracy, justice, and principled leadership. His courage, consistency, and legislative depth stand him out among his peers.

“Dickson is not just a politician; he’s a political institution. His re-election is not about personal ambition but about continuity of purpose and preservation of an authentic Ijaw voice in the national discourse.

“In an era where many leaders compromise conviction for convenience, Senator Dickson remains a pillar of consistency and a model for the younger generation. Bayelsa West should protect that legacy.” He stated.