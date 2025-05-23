Ekene Umenwa: I Was Advised To Abandon Christianity To Succeed In Nollywood

Share

Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has opened up about facing pressure to abandon her Christian faith in order to succeed in the Nigerian film industry.

The thespian shared a video of herself joyfully dancing to the viral gospel song ‘No Turning Back’ by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor. Alongside the clip, she revealed that some individuals in Nollywood had once advised her to “drop Jesus” and “move with the flow” if she wanted to make it in the industry.

Ekene said she refused to compromise her beliefs but instead turned to her faith for comfort. She recounted how “Jesus encouraged” her to stay focused, promising that others would eventually join her in worship.

“When I came to Nollywood years ago, I was told by some folks drop this your Jesus and Mary and move with the flow so you can make it. I was like chimo, is that so? Never I ran to my father,” she wrote.

“Jesus told me ‘I am with you move they will join us, just concentrate and don’t look back so you won’t be distracted. Today everyone now talks about Jesus and mother Mary boldly.

“I am so happy that God never failed his own he took me to the top and made me an example so his lost sons and daughters can believe. Jesus igweeeeeee. I was so moved that my noise made my parents run downstairs.”

