Ekene Umenwa, Alex Kleanson Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Share

Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, and her husband, Alex Kleanson has taken to their social media page to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple got married last year November and their union birthed their first child in September.

Marking this milestone, Umenwa took to Instagram page to profess her love for her husband.

READ ALSO:

Reflecting on her marital journey, Umenwa expressed heartfelt gratitude to God, humorously remarking that she’s now a proud ‘mother of one’. Ekene Umenwa accompanied his post with adorable snapshots of her, her husband, and their precious newborn. The couple shared a tender moment, gazing lovingly at their precious newborn, giving fans a glimpse into their blissful celebration. Her post reads, “Happy ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO ME AND MINE @kleanson my MANNEST MAN FOR LIFE ❤️.God is involved ”. “See JESUS LAST BORN OH NA PERSON MAMA I BE OH CHIMOOOOOO❤️”. See post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: