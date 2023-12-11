EKEDC Gives Reasons For Epileptic Power Supply In Lagos

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday opened up on the reason why a good number of households in Lagos were experiencing poor power supply.

Speaking in a statement made available on its official X handle, the electricity distribution company explained that the recent epileptic power supply being experienced in various areas of the state was as a result of the low allocation it got from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that the recent drop in power supply is due to low allocation from TCN.

Affected areas are Tedi Community, Irede Road, Dansa, Satellite Town, and environs.

We are constantly communicating with our partners to ensure this is resolved as soon as possible,” a statement by Eko DisCo read.

The development comes as some areas of Lagos state continue to experience longer power outages than usual.