EKEDC Announces Load Shedding As Nat’l Grid Remains Unstable

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has confirmed continued load shedding across parts of its network, attributing the situation to the ongoing instability of Nigeria’s national power grid.

In a power update issued on Saturday, January 24, 2026, EKEDC acknowledged that while there have been some improvements in electricity supply, the national grid is yet to fully stabilise, forcing the company to ration power supply in some areas.

“Parts of our network are currently experiencing load shedding as the national grid is yet to fully stabilise,” the company said in the notice addressed to customers.

EKEDC stated that it remains in constant engagement with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure the speedy restoration and stabilisation of the grid, assuring customers that updates will be provided as developments unfold.

The distribution company appealed to customers for patience, noting that efforts are ongoing to normalise supply as soon as possible.

The latest update comes amid growing public frustration over repeated national grid disturbances, which have continued to disrupt electricity supply across the country.