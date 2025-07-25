EKEDC Announces 25-Day Blackout In Lagos

Eko DisCo made this known in a statement issued on its X account, stating that the blackout would commence on 28th July and last until August 21st, 2025, between 8am and 5pm daily.

The Disco explained that the outage is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out work on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 kV line.

“EKEDC has announced a daily planned power outage from Monday, 28 July, to Thursday, 21 August 2025, due to essential maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 kV line.

“The outage will occur between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day, affecting several parts of Lagos and other serviced areas. During this period, residents should expect intermittent electricity supply and load shedding across the Eko Disco network,” the Disco stated.