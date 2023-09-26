Ekechukwu: How Nigeria’s elections laid bad foundation in Africa

A United States-based Nigerian, Chief Franklin Ekechukwu, is the founder of Atiku Diaspora Support Group. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on democracy in Africa and the resurgence of coups in the continent

What is your assessment of conduct of elections in Africa vis a vis some recent elections in the continent?

Elections in Africa have been abysmal. Everyone including the blind can see the impunity associated with conduct of elections in the continent. African elections have been marred by corruption, violence and unnecessary loss of lives. After Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, subsequent elections in Africa have been reflective of that of Nigeria. The Sierra Leone and Gabon mirrored Nigeria election to the letter even to the point that election results were announced at 4.am.

The election umpires in Sierra Leone were so compromised that they have the audacity to order the opposition to go court as witnessed in Nigeria, unfortunately for Gabon, it led to a coup. The Nigerian election was so badly conducted that it laid the foundation for other countries to follow suit. Make no mistake, Nigeria laid the foundation for the coup in Africa by conducting a below standard election. To put it in the right prospective, Nigerian election can be described as a form of a coup except t6hat in the Nigerian case, those that carried out the coup were not uniform men.

If you can recall, the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso happened immediately after the Nigerian 2019 general election and military in these two countries knew that Nigeria cannot have the moral authority to dictate to them to revert to democratic rule when the person pronounced elected in Nigeria was not the choice of the masses.

Are you saying that most electoral umpires are biased?

Believe me, if the umpires are unbiased in organising elections, there will be no coups in countries that recently conducted elections. It is a fact that these supposedly unbiased umpires were compromised, which explains why elections were conducted abysmally and the respective umpires having the audacity to order the opposition political parties to go to court, when they know that the party in power will influence the courts. So, it is the compromised electoral umpires and the inability of the courts to uphold justice and come up with measures to correct the anomalies caused by the umpires that is killing democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

What is your take on the gale of coups in Africa and what does it portend for the continent?

It is unfortunate that military intervention has become a measure for correction of political malfeasance in Africa. It is a regression of democracy in the continent, and it should be condemned. However, when we look at the root cause of the military intervention, one would be swayed to understand why citizens jubilate over their actions. When one man and his family remain in power for 50 years or more; some 38 or 40 years, while others want to be there for life, single handedly impoverishing the masses, then it becomes a problem that need corrections. But since the masses cannot correct it themselves due to the influence of these leaders on the judiciary and security apparatus, the result is military intervention.

The political elites disregard the loss of human life in their cause of campaigning and subsequently on election days. When they totally abandon the fundamental of democracy of one man-one vote but bribe the supposedly unbiased umpire to usurp the rightful winner results; when they disregard the constitution of the country by grabbing it, taking it, and running with it, whatever that may be, in total disregard of the rule of law upturning the will of the people; when they govern with impunity, arrogance and willfully mismanaging the resources of the country, even at some point turn the country to a personal or family business and making the country to become poverty capital of the world, then the military will find a loophole to justify their intervention.

However, the question against this backdrop is: Is military intervention the solution? The answer is capital NO. In a true democracy, the people are supposed to rise up and carry out both civil disobedient and non-disobedient protests, with the military staying at their barracks watching and remaining indifference, with all security agencies, encouraging the masses protest as far as it is within the ambit of the law. But African is a different case as those in power govern with impunity, bribe security agencies to subdue citizens.

In some cases, the security agencies help the politician to commit the atrocities against the state and the masses, with the judiciary looking the other way, and upholding injustice in the name of not creating crisis, while crisis is already staring at them all due to being compromised. To truly answer your question, what the coups portend for Africa is a total setback in economic growth and development. It also signifies that Africa is not ready and that the future remains unclear.

Do you think military intervention is a near solution for good governance in Africa? If not, how will the continent curb this trend?

Military intervention is not a near solution for good governance in Africa; it is far from being the solution. The democratic government, if operated properly, is the only solution and it ushers in development faster than any other method of government. Africa countries are not practicing democracy, they are practicing pseudo-democracy. The only thing democratic about African continent democracy is announcement of dates for elections. The process is about who can rig him or herself into power and have most influence on the judiciary to sway judgement in their favour. The votes of the masses do not count, and their choices are disregarded.

What I am saying is the African democracy is a system where an individual is appointed and chosen by the previous leader to replace him using the mirage of democratic election. Gabon is a case study; where a son replaces father who had been in government for over 40 years and still want to remain in power perpetually.

The recent case of Nigeria is another example. The appointed person of the governing party was declared winner when it was evident to the whole world that he did not win the election, yet corrupt individuals are still adamant to keep him there, supporting mayhem and undermining the masses. How can democracy flourish in such an environment? Serria Leone immediately followed Nigeria. They copied the Nigerian election modus operandi.

To solve the trend, there must be true independent of all the three arms of government. The executive arm should not have influence on the other two arms, most especially the judiciary, with the legislative arm truly legislating, making laws and having real oversight powers of the executive arm. Politicians must play with clean hands, selling their ideas to the masses and allowing their ideas to sell them to the people.

We should do away with the entitlement mentality and allow true democracy of one-man one-vote to thrive. The supposed Election Umpire to remain neutral, shunning any outside or political party influence. The system should ensure that there are consequences for those who try to influence election wrongly by breaking the law, for example bribing election personnel.

The judiciary should have zero tolerant to those politicians who break the law and last but not least, politicians must prioritise delivering of dividends of democracy to the people. Simply put, public office should be about people and country first. Doing these simple things will curb the coup trend. And if you observe, among all the eight points I just enumerated have one thing in common, which is integrity.