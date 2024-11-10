Ejyk Nwamba, Ogene boys in flashy suit

Share

Igbo music genre, Ogene, has gone viral because of many folk musicians, especially Ejike Benedict Obiano known professionally as Ejyk Nwamba or The Ogene master. Ejyk Nwamba has taken the Ogene music far beyond the shores of Nigeria with his infused style of presenting the Ogene music. We and other lovers of Ogene music have seen several Ogene music groups in different traditional attires at different occasions because Ogene is a traditional music embedded in Igbo culture.

In fact, some say Ogene does not understand English language just like the Kolanut. And so, the music group always dressed up in traditional Igbo regalia to suit the Ogene. This is why seeing Ejyk and his Ogene boys in two piece flashy suit, meticulously playing their God-gifted Ogene music caught our attention. This is indeed a smart fashion move and the Best fashion upgrade. With this gentleman style, Ejyk Nwamba and his Ogene boys have created a style that crosses borders with a genre that came from a village in the Eastern part of Nigeria. This has made this Ogene group qualified to grace any occasion in the world. Not that wearing the traditional does not invite them to the table of the influentials, but their style has shown that they are versatile and has prestige, enough to be invited by even the King of England.

