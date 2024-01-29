Ejigbo Murder: Killer Of AdeOriOkin Identified

The Ejigbo Prince, Eniola Oyeyode who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire a gun that led to the death of Professor Richard AdeOriOkin over the weekend in Ejigbo, Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State has been arrested by the Police.

Recall that the deceased was shot on Saturday by local hunters after the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin.

Confirming the arrest, the Osun State Police Command, in a statement on Sunday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola explained that Prince Oyeyode instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul Jelili to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm the good condition of the gun.

Opalola said: “Osun Police Command is using this medium to inform the general public that the Command is aware of the incident of shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of one Dr. Richard Adeori Okin.

“The incident occurred on 27/1/2024 at about 9:48 pm after the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin where one Prince Eniola Oyeyode ‘m’ of Ejigbo Instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul Jelili ‘m’ of Ejigbo to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun is in good condition or not, but instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead by the Doctor.

“Meanwhile, Prince Eniola Oyeyode who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire guns has been arrested and detained.