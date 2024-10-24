Ejigbo LG Traditional Council Seeks Adeleke’s Intervention Over Looming Communal Crisis

Share

Traditional rulers in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the state government to urgently intervene and prevent any potential communal conflict between communities following controversial claims made by Oba Kamilu Ojelabi, the Olusongbe of Songbe.

The monarch’s statements were made during a radio program hosted by Kunle Onilewura on OSBC Radio on October 10, 2024.

Oba Ojelabi declared himself as the prescribed authority in Ejigbo Local Government and claimed ownership of over 40 towns and hamlets, including major communities such as Songbe, Idigba, Olorin, Ibogunde, Imoru, Omolosan, Bada, and Ejigbo itself.

At a press briefing held at the palace of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, on Thursday, traditional rulers from Ejigbo LG Council strongly condemned the claims, warning that such misinformation could spark serious disputes between neighboring communities.

“We call on the government to step in and prevent any escalation. The public should disregard the false claims made by Oba Ojelabi, as they hold no truth.

“The Ogiyan of Ejigbo remains the sole authority over the lands in Ejigbo and its environs,” the statement read in part.

They urged the government to step in immediately to prevent any tensions from escalating.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Olosinmo of Osinmo, Oba Oguniyi Olayiwola categorically refuted Oba Ojelabi’s claims, emphasizing that the only legitimate authority over Ejigbo and its surrounding lands rests with the Ogiyan.

“The claims made by Oba Kamilu Ojelabi are baseless and misleading. The entire Ejigbo community, including its lands and hamlets, falls under the authority of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo.

“Any attempt to usurp that authority is not only illegal but an attempt to destabilize the peace we have enjoyed for centuries,” Oba Olayiwola said.

He called on the government and relevant authorities to take swift action to resolve the matter before it escalates into inter-communal conflict.

Echoing a similar view, Alado of Ado-Orioke, Oba John Oyekanmi Oyegbade warned that allowing such claims to persist without intervention could result in a breakdown of law and order.

Oba Oyegbade said: “We cannot sit idly by and watch while someone attempts to rewrite history and cause confusion.

“The lands in Ejigbo have always belonged to the Ogiyan, and any claim to the contrary is an affront to our collective heritage”.

Moreso, Oba Zakariyua Owolabi, the Oluka Orangun of Ika, expressed his surprise at Oba Kamilu Ojelabi’s claims.

“I was shocked when I heard it because he was once a Baale before being upgraded to Part 2. “What made him think of such claims is still unclear to us,” Oba Owolabi remarked.

Similarly, Oba Kareem Aderinto, the Olu Idigba of Idigba, stated that Oba Ojelabi’s claims were not just inaccurate but also dangerous.

“This is not just about land; it is about the peace and stability of our communities. We have lived together peacefully for generations, and we do not want a situation where false claims cause division among us.

“The government must step in now to ensure this does not happen,” Oba Aderinto said.

Also, Oba Abdul Yekeen Adewale, the Olu Olorin of Olorin, further added that Oba Ojelabi’s claims have no historical or legal basis. “This is a matter of record.

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo has always been the traditional ruler with authority over these lands. The boundaries have been well-established for generations. Oba Ojelabi’s attempt to claim lands that do not belong to him is a clear violation of tradition and law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin II, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, called for government intervention on the matter, stating, “Oba Kamilu Ojelabi should be invited by the government and questioned on this issue.”

“It is very bad to give false information about what you are not, and then call yourself what you are not, It is his word, and whatever he wants, he can say with his mouth.” Oba Oyesosin emphasized.

In attendance were several prominent traditional rulers from across Ejigbo Local Government, all of whom voiced their support for the Ogiyan of Ejigbo and denounced Oba Ojelabi’s claims.

Some of the other monarchs present at the meeting included Oba Waliyu Akinbola, the Olugbon of Igbon; Oba K. O. Adesina, the Ologege of Ogege; Oba Akeem Ajayi, the Alayegunle of Ayegunle; Oba Tiamiyu Gbadegesin, the Onisara Edoro of Inisa Edoro; Oba John Oyekan, the Alado of Ado Orioke; Oba Najeemdeen Abefe, the Onisara of Inisa Titi 1; Oba Timothy Olugbodi, the Odoka of Ijimoba; Oba Samuel Oyedemi, the Oluwata of Iwata; Oba Yusuf Olasunkanmi, the Alafake of Afake; Oba Mathew Olaniyi, the Alato of Aato; Oba Ogunniyi Olayiwola, the Olosinmo of Osinmo; and Oba Rauf Ayelagbe, the Onilegun of Ile-Ilegun.

