Ejeagha Used Music To Project, Preserve Igbo Culture – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said that the late Mike Ejeagha used his music to project and preserve Igbo culture.

This is as Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Ogwo gwo Ngwo crooner.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, extended heartfelt condolences to Ejeagha’s family, friends, and many fans on his demise.

He described the late musician who died at the age of 95 as one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians in the Igbo language.

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal, and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” Tinubu said.

He commended the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, for honouring the music icon while still alive.

Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn his loss.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed sadness over the development.

In a condolence message, Kalu described Ejeagha as a national treasure, noting that through his music, he projected and preserved Igbo culture and customs.

He extended his condolences to the Ejeagha family, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kalu said, “Gentle Mike, as he was fondly called, was more than an entertainer; he was a storyteller, a custodian of our heritage, and a figure whose voice carried the soul of our people.

“With creativity and warmth, he transformed indigenous folktales into timeless melodies that transcended generations and borders. His loss is a monumental one, not just for Ndi Igbo but the entire nation.

“His legacy in the Nigerian music scene and love for our culture will surely be remembered by generations to come. I extend my deepest condolences to the Ejeagha family. May God grant them strength and comfort as they navigate this difficult time of grief.”

Share