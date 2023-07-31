EIU Prediction Self-Serving, Transactional – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) prediction on the outcome of the petitions challenging the outcome of the February presidential election, is self-serving and transactional.

Obi in a statement issued by the Head of Obi-Datti media office, Diran Onifade said the prediction was scripted to meet the political needs and aspirations of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This EIU prediction is beyond partisan; indeed it is most disturbing and unacceptable.

“It is clearly obvious that this EIU prediction is a paid-for-advert that canvasses the position of one party among many that vied for the presidential elections.

“Even though the EIU also referred to the APC reform agenda losing momentum, Nigerians are not deceived that such analysis is by any means altruistic, when clearly it is the other way round.

“It is very doubtful that the EIU would endorse the incredulous and shambolic conduct of INEC, had it happened within the United Kingdom or the European Union territory,” he stated.

Obi recalled that reports of both foreign and domestic observers classified the election as egregiously flawed.

According to him, such contentions are sufficient grounds for the upturning of the election results by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The former Anambra State governor added that there was sufficient evidence provided by his legal team to prove that the election was substantially flawed and did not meet the acceptable standard for a credible election.

He stated that an attempt by the EIU to score cheap points with the passive mention of Tinubu’s low popularity “does not sufficiently capture the widely held view of proven election irregularities like never experienced in Nigeria’s history.

“Moreover, to opine that the judiciary would do the unthinkable in the face of proven irregularities while it expects Mr. Tinubu’s reforms agenda to lose momentum, given his fast eroding low-level political capital, goes to show how much value the EIU places on Nigeria as a whole, along with its judiciary.

“We reject such a damnable doctrine full of inconsistencies.”

Obi advised the EIU to endeavour to be impartial in its commentaries on Nigeria, as such a report is “not in the interest of Nigeria and inconsequential to the outcome of cases before their lordships because they are learned and wise enough to discern Jacob’s hand in Esau’s clothing.

“We, therefore wish to ask EIU to stop staking their reputations by trying to drink from a broken jar which the APC represents in Nigeria’s democracy…”