Eintracht Frankfurt Signs Van De Beek On Loan

Donny van de Beek’s nightmare at Manchester United has come to an end as he was signed by Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal.

With just two appearances across all competitions this season, the 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder has been left out in the cold at Old Trafford.

But he will be able to rebuild his confidence in the Bundesliga between now and the end of the campaign.

Eintracht sporting director Markus Krosche said: “Donny fits perfectly into our game plan and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team.

“He brings a wealth of international experience to the table, which our young players will benefit from.

READ ALSO:

“Donny exudes a goal threat and is supposed to put our attackers in promising positions.”

Eintracht are believed to have paid a minimal loan fee and are covering the majority of Van de Beek’s wages, while they also have the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Big things were expected of the Dutchman but he failed to make an impression at the Theatre of Dreams after joining United from Ajax in 2020.

Van de Beek, who has been capped 19 times by his country, scored two goals in 62 appearances for the Red Devils and also had seven outings for Everton during a loan spell in 2022.

A statement from his parent club said: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Donny all the best in Frankfurt for the rest of the season.”

Van de Beek has had just 19 minutes of playing time this season and it is approaching three years since he last featured for the Netherlands national team.