Eight Years After, NUC Approves Take-Off Of Niger University Of Education

Eight years after, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved four faculties to offer 41 programmes for the take-off of the University of Education Minna named after the late Governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure of Niger State.

While addressing Journalists on Thursday in Minna, the Chairman of the implementation committee, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya said the approved faculties include; science education, arts and social science, education as well as vocational and technical education.

It should be recalled that the idea of the University was birthed by former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu eight years ago following the institution’s affiliated Degree programmes with Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna state and Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto

He disclosed that the approval came after a resource assessment visit to proposed academic programmes with the view to assessing the human and material resources available for its establishment hence the approval for immediate take off of the full-time mode in the main campus.

While stressing that admission will be through JAMB, Prof. Yahaya commended NUC and the JAMB for approval, adding that “the faculties are now on NUC and JAMB website for the 2023/2024 academic session with candidates’ requirements like other universities across the country.

He noted that the Niger state governor Mohammed Umar Bago has proposed a sum of N20 Billion in the 2024 budget appropriation for the takeoff and implementation of the institution in the state. However, called on both Nigerians and non-Nigerians to apply for admission into the institution.

He further applauded Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for his leadership foresight in education, infrastructure and human development in the realization of the New Niger Agenda, adding that the approval marked the university as the 63rd state university and 217th university in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammed Yakubu Auna hailed the implementation committee chairman Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya for his worthwhile experience in guiding them throughout the struggle and called on the prospective candidates to enrol in the university to pursue their higher education efficiently.