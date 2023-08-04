Eight-Year Tenure Policy For Director Not New

The eight-year tenure retirement policy for Directors of federal Ministries, Department, and Agencies ( MDAs) is not a fresh policy but a reinstatement of discarded government policy, a Director clarified to Saturday Telegraph.

A Director at the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning who confirmed the enforcement of the policy to New Telegraph on Friday in Abuja said the policy came to light at the twilight of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, it was discarded by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari government.

The Director who acknowledged receipt of the Memo from the Head of Service of the Federation (HOS) said it was sent to all MDAs.

“Any Director that has spent 8 years in Directorship cadre is to proceed on retirement. The policy had been there before, but former president Muhammadu Buhari discarded it. It is being reinstated”, he said.

A memo signed by the Director of Administration of the ministry, Mariya Rufai dated August 3, 2023, was addressed to all directors and heads of units of the ministry.

Aside from Directors, Permanent Secretaries will now spend four years, and their tenure is subject to renewal based on the evaluation of their performances